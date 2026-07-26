Adil Hussain: The kind of acting that I believe in, must liberate me from myself

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actor Adil Hussain, who can be seen in the recently released film ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki’, has spoken up on his process of approaching his characters.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the city, and said that he believes in kind of acting which helps him attain liberation from his own self.

He told IANS, “I had been extremely strict with my own idea of what should be the basic principles to live our lives. And so it took me, not took me, it's still taking me a huge amount of personal work. And I have been lucky because my profession or as I like to call it, ‘self-expression’ is through art. And especially through the art of acting”.

He further mentioned, “The kind of acting that I believe in, not necessarily it might be the same with other actors, but the kind of acting that I believe in, it must liberate me from myself, from my personal conditioning which I have been carrying from generations. And to be able to walk towards a large-hearted person to play a small-hearted person because a small-hearted person would not be able to embrace a large-hearted person. You see, the opposite is possible”.

Earlier, the actor said that he stays undeterred in the face of either guilt or regret, two key emotions that have a massive impact on any human being.

He told earlier IANS, “I do not entertain guilt. I do not entertain regret because I do not want to go backward. This I have learned while acting. And one of my teachers, while I was acting, and I was doing something and suddenly I stopped because he said,’It's not happening’. I was like, ‘Oh God, I am so sorry’. He said, ‘Adil, don't say sorry. You detect that you made a mistake. Don't look back and be there in guilt. Just look forward, and correct it’. So I don't think regret and guilt has any place in my life”.

Meanwhile, Presented by actor-producer Samiksha Oswal, ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki’ is written and directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy and produced by Shael Oswal and Samiksha Oswal under the banner of SSO Productions. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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