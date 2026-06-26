Adil Hussain speaks up on poor FIFA World Cup management by the USA: Matter of concern

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Adil Hussain has spoken up about the poor show put up by the USA for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The event is jointly being hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Although the actor was in the USA for a personal commitment, he wasn’t able to catch up with any of the matches in the states.

He told IANS, “I was so occupied in a family situation in the US and I just came back and I was planning to catch up”.

However, he is well aware of poor management during the World Cup. Many fans of the global teams were denied entries at multiple stadiums in the US over security concerns. Many teams from across the world are flying in their own food for the players because they don’t trust the quality and safety of food in the USA.

The actor raised issues over the poor management, saying if this is the state of the richest and the most powerful country in the world, then it’s a matter of serious concern.

He said, “I think the purpose of sports is to bring people together under one roof, like any performance or any cultural event that we forget our differences and we become one. I hope that should not be forgotten. And out of all the countries, if America, the richest country and the most powerful country, cannot do it, then it is a matter of concern, I feel”.

Earlier, the actor had recollected how he cooked a 6 course meal for the late actress Sridevi, and the crew on the sets of 'English Vinglish'.

The actor shared that the food served on the sets of the film in New York started getting monotonous with only the North Indian cuisine as the spread.

--IANS

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