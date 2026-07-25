Adil Hussain says society, values and relationships have changed owing to tech

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Adil Hussain, who can be seen in the recently released film ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki’, has spoken up on the changing dynamics of relationships, and how it has triggered a change in values of people at large.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the city, and said that with time, people have become more fragmented.

When asked if relationships have largely remained the same owing to technology, he said, “I think it has changed a lot. It has changed in so many ways. We have become a fragmented society, fragmented families. I grew up in a joint family, now I live in a nuclear family. And when you are away from somebody for a long, long time, you forget the beauty of the nuances. We become so busy with our own personal lives. And also so many other factors which have come into it. You are more independent. You feel more autonomous. You can make your own decisions. Your integrity, the definition of your integrity changes because the society has changed”.

“For instance, in my childhood, in my home town, the most respected people were the professors and teachers. And I still remember that becoming a professor was the highest goal, that you are a man of knowledge. You are a man of Saraswati. Now Lakshmi has taken over. And the entire world is following Lakshmi. I have nothing against Lakshmi. Of course, we all need a little bit of money and help from Lakshmi to live well, not only to survive. But then Lakshmi should be led by Saraswati”, he added.

Meanwhile, Presented by actor-producer Samiksha Oswal, ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki’ is written and directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy and produced by Shael Oswal and Samiksha Oswal under the banner of SSO Productions. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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