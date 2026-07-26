Adil Hussain doesn’t entertain either guilt or regret

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actor Adil Hussain, who can be seen in the recently released film ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki’, seems to have an immense sense of emotional regulation.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the city, and said that he stays undeterred in the face of either guilt or regret, two key emotions that have a massive impact on any human being.

He told IANS, “I do not entertain guilt. I do not entertain regret because I do not want to go backward. This I have learned while acting. And one of my teachers, while I was acting, and I was doing something and suddenly I stopped because he said,’It's not happening’. I was like, ‘Oh God, I am so sorry’. He said, ‘Adil, don't say sorry. You detect that you made a mistake. Don't look back and be there in guilt. Just look forward, and correct it’. So I don't think regret and guilt has any place in my life”.

He further mentioned that he makes it a point to learn from his mistakes, and fix areas that need improvement.

He went on, “I must learn from my mistake.Guilt is when you stay in your mistake for longer than you require. You might stay in your guilt for a second or two if you have practiced enough. Otherwise, I have seen people being in guilt and then ruining their lives. And then taking antidepressants and all that. It's not easy, what I am saying. It's simple, what I am saying, but not easy to practice”.

“I know that. I don't know much about it. I make hundreds of mistakes. I look at it and I try to go forward. So that I don't make the same mistake again”, he added.

--IANS

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