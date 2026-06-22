Adele planning huge comeback to music, swings between UK, US

Los Angeles, June 22 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Adele has been on a hiatus for close to 2 years but now, she is reportedly preparing to make a huge comeback.

The 38-year-old singer stepped out of the spotlight in November 2024 as she wrapped up her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, reports ‘Female First UK’.

However, as per a report, Adele has left her home in Los Angeles and flown to London where she has been spotted at Church Studios in Crouch End, North London, the venue owned by producer Paul Epworth where she recorded parts of her 2015 album 25.

A source told The Sun newspaper the singer has been busy writing and recording new music there, as they said, "Adele is spending at least a fortnight in London writing and recording music”.

The source added, “She was in and out of sessions last week and will be back in there this week, but she is keeping a low profile while she is here. She feels safe at Church Studios and it’s where Paul is based, so it made sense to travel over for the ­sessions, rather than work somewhere else in Los Angeles”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon was also spotted at the studios last week but it's not known if he's been working with Adele. Gracie Abrams was also spotted shooting a music video outside the building last week. Artistes including Blur, Oasis, Coldplay and Sir Paul McCartney have all previously worked at the studio, which was previously owned by Eurhythmics star Dave Stewart.

Adele chose the location because she wants her new music to honour her hometown of London. An insider said, "Adele has been living in Los Angeles for a decade now and although she loves it, her roots in London are very important to her”.

“People close to her have been encouraging her to reconnect with where she grew up for her new music, because they believe it will help inspire something different. Her last album was well received but it was very Hollywood. People loved Adele originally because she was down to earth and relatable, so she’s trying to bring that back by drawing on inspirations in her home town”, they added.

Since landing back in the UK, Adele has been photographed out and about attending actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson's recent birthday party while she also headed to Lola Young’s concert at the O2 Academy Brixton. In November 2024, as the Hello hitmaker brought her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to a close, Adele told the audience she wanted to do a residency so she could spend more time with her young son.

--IANS

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