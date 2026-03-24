ADB’s $10 billion credit won't solve Pakistan's institutional challenges without deep reforms: Report

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Asian Development Bank’s $10 billion credit to Pakistan till 2030 signalled continued multilateral confidence, but underscores the country's heavy reliance on external support and the urgent need for structural reforms to solve institutional challenges, as per a media report.

The editorial from Dawn highlighted that capital inflows alone cannot fix "institutional challenges."

"The focus on integrated solutions by combining policy reforms with financing and technical support shows that Pakistan’s challenges are institutional," it said.

The ADB's emphasis on "sustainable private sector-led development, inclusive growth, export competitiveness and sustainability, and climate resilience," proves its recognition that macroeconomic stabilisation alone won't suffice, it noted.

The institution's five-year partnership comes along with Pakistan’s economy showing signs of fragile stabilisation, but remains "vulnerable to internal and external shocks," it added.

Pakistan's growth model has been skewed towards consumption for decades, underpinned by periodic external inflows due to its geostrategic location rather than productivity gains, but that advantage has eroded, according to the analysis.

"By prioritising governance and productivity reforms, Pakistan can transition towards sustainable investment- and export-driven growth," it said.

The editorial argued that with the Gulf conflict increasing energy market volatility and raising the risk of supply disruptions, Islamabad faces a graver external shock than prior crises.

“Without deep structural reforms to diversify the production base, enhance competitiveness and move up the value chain, the external sector will remain a source of instability, leaving any recovery vulnerable to even minor shocks,” it noted.

Pakistan’s horoscope for 2026–2031 would be written in "debt ledgers, inflation charts, and poverty lines," another recent report had said, warning of slow growth and inflation eroding household budgets.

Analysts said that stabilisation programmes and IMF support can only buy time but cannot generate sustained growth, and a lack of decisive action from the government will lead employment to remain concentrated in informal, low‑productivity services.

--IANS

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