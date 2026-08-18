Vizhinjam Port opens India’s new maritime gateway: CM Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 18 (IANS) Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious maritime vision for Kerala, declaring that the commencement of full-fledged EXIM operations at Vizhinjam International Seaport marks the opening of the country’s new maritime gateway through this port, which will transform Kerala into a port city through 'Mission Samudra'.

Just before addressing the august gathering, Chief Minister Satheesan, standing at the gate of the port, waved two containers into the port for the first time.

Addressing the historic launch of land-based export-import operations at the Vizhinjam International Seaport, Chief Minister Satheesan said Kerala could now ship its products directly to any part of the world and must seize the opportunity created by the deep-water transshipment port.

“This is one of the most important days for Kerala. The gateway to the world has opened today,” Chief Minister Satheesan said, stressing that the state must now ensure that the opportunity translates into economic growth and jobs.

He acknowledged that Kerala had lost valuable time over the past decade by failing to advance road and rail connectivity to Vizhinjam.

“Had it been done, this port would have made huge progress,” he said, adding that “not everything is lost”.

He assured that there would be no further delay in matters concerning the port, and said state agencies had already been directed to acquire land for logistics parks and other supporting infrastructure.

Chief Minister Satheesan said 'Mission Samudra' would seek to link Kerala’s two major ports and its network of minor ports, while developing the state’s nearly 600-km coastline and creating a wider water-based transport network.

Chief Minister Satheesan also announced plans for a cruise terminal at Kochi, with the state offering land to the Cochin Port Authority, aimed at linking cruise tourism with Kerala’s backwaters and lakes.

An oceanarium in Kochi and a maritime museum, commemorating Vasco da Gama’s historic arrival in 1498, are also envisaged.

'Mission Samudra', he said, would extend beyond infrastructure to include academic programmes, logistics and maritime-related projects, enabling Kerala’s students to find employment within the state.

The government also plans to establish a consultancy associated with Vizhinjam that could provide expertise for port development in other countries.

Industries Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty described the occasion as one of the biggest moments in Kerala’s development journey.

He said the first EXIM consignments included traditional Kerala food and snack products destined for European markets and urged exporters to conduct road shows to promote Kerala products globally.

Adani Vizhinjam Port CEO, Ashwani Gupta said the EXIM launch opens a new gateway connecting Kerala and India to the world.

He highlighted the port’s 2.3-million-TEU capacity, which he said could cater to around 30 per cent of India’s container market.

Gupta said the project had involved an investment of more than Rs 7,700 crore, with the group now planning Phase II with an additional investment of Rs 16,000 crore, taking Vizhinjam closer to becoming a major maritime gateway of the country.

He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the port on May 2, 2025, and said the project had overcome cyclones and other challenges.

He also highlighted Vizhinjam’s ability to handle ultra-large vessels and its advanced automated systems.

For Kerala, however, the message from the launch was broader: Vizhinjam is no longer merely a port project, but the proposed starting point of a new maritime economy for the state and the country.

--IANS

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