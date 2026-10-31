Adani University convocation: AI offers huge possibilities but raises questions on truth and trust, says IISc Director

Ahmedabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Artificial Intelligence (AI) is creating new opportunities in education and scientific research, but its growing influence also raises questions about truth, trust and human relationships, IISc Director Prof. Govindan Rangarajan said on Saturday.

Addressing Adani University's third convocation ceremony here, Rangarajan said, "AI offers tremendous possibilities in education and research. It can help us solve complex problems and accelerate scientific discovery. But we must also be mindful of its consequences.”

“When images, videos and information can be generated so convincingly, how do we know what is true? And while technology is bringing us closer digitally, are we becoming more distant from one another? We must embrace what AI can do but also think carefully about what we stand to lose," he added.

Meanwhile, Adani University conferred 374 degrees on the Class of 2026.

Ten students received medals for academic excellence - five gold, three silver and two bronze.

Dr Priti Adani, President of Adani University, presided over the ceremony and welcomed the chief guest.

"We are fortunate to have Prof. Rangarajan as our Chief Guest. His distinguished contributions to mathematics, research and academic leadership are a powerful beacon for our graduating class, and for all of us, as we work towards making Adani University a leading research-driven university," she said.

Speaking about industry-academia ties, she said, "The promise is not that industry will simply tell a university what to study. It is that exposure to demanding real-world conditions can bring up questions – that neither industry nor academia would have framed alone."

"India has built infrastructure on a remarkable scale. Now we must learn to innovate and incubate at scale," she said, urging students to work on breakthroughs that can reach the most marginalised sections of society.

Presenting the annual report, Provost Prof. (Dr.) Dhaval Pujara highlighted contributions of faculty, staff, students and industry partners, and outlined efforts to strengthen academic foundations, develop research ecosystem and work more closely with industry and society.

Established in 2022, Adani University focuses on industry-relevant education, practical learning and research. Its longer-term ambition is to grow into a multidisciplinary institution for education and research contributing to India's development and nation-building.

--IANS

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