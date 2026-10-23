Adani Power Q2 profit jumps 141 pc to Rs 7,019 crore on strong demand

Ahmedabad, Oct 23 (IANS) Adani Power Ltd -- India’s largest private thermal power generator -- on Friday reported a 141.5 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 7,019.32 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 2,906.46 crore in Q2FY26.

Total reported revenue rose 39.4 per cent to Rs 19,950.60 crore from Rs 14,307.79 crore a year ago, while reported EBITDA jumped 45.7 per cent to Rs 8,743.22 crore.

On a continuing operations basis, revenue from operations grew 29.8 per cent to Rs 17,014.06 crore, while continuing EBITDA was up 18.5 per cent to Rs 6,320.97 crore.

Apart from that, PAT nearly doubled to Rs 11,885.92 crore from Rs 6,211.59 crore in H1 FY27, while reported revenue rose 36 per cent to Rs 39,272.90 crore.

Commenting on the results, CEO S B Khyalia said, “Adani Power continues to grow from strength to strength, achieving newer milestones in profitability and project execution. The primacy of domestic coal-based power in meeting India’s long-term power needs has become clearer every day.”

On industry trends, the company said India’s power demand grew 11.5 per cent to 502 BU in Q2 FY27, with coal and lignite-based generation accounting for 66 per cent of supply. Peak demand reached 270 GW, up 18 per cent year-on-year.

The company sold 26.4 billion units (BU) in Q2 FY27, up from 23.7 BU a year ago. Plant Load Factor (PLF) improved to 70.1 per cent from 62.8 per cent, while operating capacity stood at 18,150 MW.

Meanwhile, power sales under PPAs grew 29.7 per cent to 23.4 BU, with tariff realisation improving 12.7 per cent to Rs 6.4/kWh.

Merchant and short-term realisation improved 33.1 per cent to Rs 7.2/kWh, though volumes were 43 per cent lower due to incremental tie-ups of open capacity in medium-term contracts.

--IANS

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