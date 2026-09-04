Adani Ports to start dedicated empty container yard operations at Mundra to boost efficiency

Ahmedabad, Sep 4 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Friday said it is launching a dedicated Empty Container Yard (ECY) with integrated warehousing at Mundra, offering end-to-end services across the empty container lifecycle, including storage, maintenance, inspection, and seamless movement to exporters and CFSs (container freight stations).

As part of its 'Ambition 2031' roadmap, APSEZ is making significant investments to expand capacity across its network, with Mundra at the forefront of this growth.

India's largest integrated transport operator plans to add more than 6 million TEUs of container handling capacity over the next five years, said the Adani Group company.

"The dedicated Empty Container Yard at Mundra, to be operated by APSEZ and/or partners (including CFS and shipping lines), will enhance efficiency across the container ecosystem by enabling faster turnaround times, reducing unnecessary container movements, and optimising logistics costs,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ.

Strengthening trade-enabling infrastructure remains central to APSEZ's commitment towards supporting India's growth and the vision of Viksit Bharat, Gupta added.

Adani Ports commands a 45.5 per cent share of India's container market as of FY26. Within this, Mundra Port alone handles nearly 35 per cent of the country's container trade, making it India's largest container-handling port.

The volume of empty containers handled at Mundra is estimated at around 1.6 million TEUs annually, underscoring its critical role in supporting India's import-export supply chains, said the company.

Moreover, the initiative aligns with the government's focus on developing efficient, technology-enabled logistics systems and improving ease of doing business.

Adani Ports operates a comprehensive ecosystem of 16 strategically located ports and terminals with a diversified marine fleet of 136 vessels and integrated logistics capabilities.

With a current cargo handling capacity of 653 million tonnes per annum, APSEZ commands approximately 27 per cent of India's total port volumes, targeting 1 billion tonnes throughput by 2030.

—IANS

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