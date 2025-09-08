Adani International School hosts ISSO National Games Chess; Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Mumbai crowned overall champ

Ahmedabad, Sep 8 (IANS) Adani International School, Shantigram, successfully hosted the ISSO National Games Chess Competition 2025, a two-day event that brought together more than 370 student players from 80+ schools across 10 states.

The tournament turned the campus into a hub of strategy and sporting spirit, drawing over 650 attendees including parents, coaches, and supporters.

The competition featured four categories—Under-11, Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19—providing a platform for young players to test their skills in high-pressure games.

The opening ceremony was graced by Namrata Adani, Promoter of Adani International School, who encouraged participants with her interaction. Chess stalwarts Bhavesh Patel, former Secretary of the Gujarat State Chess Association and Vice-President of the All India Chess Federation, and Grandmaster Ankit Rajpara also addressed the gathering, inspiring players with insights from their own journeys.

After two days of intense competition, Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Mumbai emerged as the Overall Champion, while Indus International School, Hyderabad secured the Runners-Up title.

Speaking about the significance of such tournaments, school officials emphasised India’s rising stature in global chess, propelled by young stars like R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh, and underscored how grassroots competitions at the school level are shaping the next generation of champions.

The closing ceremony celebrated outstanding performances across categories, with medals awarded to the winners.

Results:

Under-11 Winners: Boys: 1. Ayaanraj Kottapally (Shreenidhi International School); 2. Anay Agarwal (Indus International School, Hyderabad); 3. Ahaan Kataruka (Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School)

Girls: 1. Amaya Agarwal (Indus International School, Hyderabad); 2. Teesha Byadwal (Jayshree Periwal Global School); 3. Mrunmayee Daware (HVB Global Academy)

Under-14 Winners: Boys: 1. Nirvaan Nirav Shah (Don Bosco International School); 2. Amay Jain (Rockwoods International School); 3. Udbhav Sharma (Neerja Modi School)

Girls: 1. Naisha Khandelwal (Neerja Modi School); 2. Aadya Reddy Konda (The Gaudium School); 3. Shreya Tirthani (Bharati Vidyapeeth Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence)

Under-17 Winners: Boys: 1. Aman George Thomas (Vidyashilp Academy); 2. Aditya Kunal Patil (Dhirubhai Ambani International School); 3. Devansh Khandelwal (Scottish High International School)

Girls: 1. Hasitha Reddy Patelu (Manchester Global School); 2. Ananya Khandelwal (JBCN International School, Parel); 3. Suhaani Lohia (Dhirubhai Ambani International School)

Under-19 Winners: Boys: 1. Sparsh Sarawogi (Indus International School, Bangalore); 2. Aayan Singhvi (Jayshree Periwal International School); 3. Kabir Tandon (Indus International School, Bangalore)

Girls: 1. Jhalak Byadwal (Jayshree Periwal Global School); 2. Dhyana Doshi (Aditya Birla World Academy); 3. Nibha Manchal (Sanjay Ghodawat International School).

--IANS

ab/