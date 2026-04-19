Adani International School emerge overall champion at ISSO Gujarat Region Jr Swimming C'ship

Ahmedabad, April 19 (IANS) The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) successfully conducted the Gujarat Region Junior Swimming Championship at the Adani International School in Ahmedabad, bringing together 140 young swimmers from leading international schools across the state.

The event highlighted the growing momentum of swimming at the grassroots level and reinforced ISSO’s commitment to building structured sporting pathways for young athletes.

In the overall championship standings, Adani International School emerged as champions with 253 points, while The Riverside School secured the runners-up position with 147 points.

Ahmedabad International School finished third with 104 points, followed by Anand Niketan International School (84 points), GEMS Genesis International School (55 points), Navrachana International School (35 points), and Calorx Olive International School (13 points).

The championship featured competitions across the Under-9 and Under-11 categories, with participants displaying impressive technique, enthusiasm, and sportsmanship. Such events continue to serve as a vital platform for early exposure, talent identification, and competitive development in aquatic sports.

The championship was graced by the presence of Venikha Parekh as the Guest of Honour. An accomplished swimmer with notable achievements at the national level, she represents a new generation of athletes emerging from India’s evolving sports ecosystem.

Her presence had inspired the young participants, as she engaged with swimmers and shared insights from her own competitive experiences.

Aakanksha Thapak, Director, ISSO India said, “The Gujarat Region Junior Swimming Championship is a reflection of the growing depth and enthusiasm for swimming at the grassroots level. It is encouraging to see young athletes display such discipline, skill, and competitive spirit at an early age.

"At ISSO, our focus remains on creating structured and meaningful platforms that not only nurture talent at a young age but also instill values of sportsmanship and perseverance. We are grateful to all participating schools, coaches, and parents for their continued support in building a strong foundation for the future of Indian sport.”

Among individual group champions, several young swimmers delivered standout performances by clinching three gold medals each.

In the Under-9 category, Kaveer Kapadia and Aaren Gandhi of The Riverside School dominated the boys’ events, while Meera Patel of Anand Niketan International School and Naina Bhagchandani of Ahmedabad International School led the girls’ category.

In the Under-11 category, Agastya Kabra and Anay Patel of Adani International School, along with Yohan Pandya and Aariv Shah of Anand Niketan International School, excelled in the boys’ events.

In the girls’ category, Aarushi Shah of Ahmedabad International School and Shanaya Patel of The Riverside School also secured three gold medals each, marking an impressive showing across categories.

--IANS

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