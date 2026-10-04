Adani Group, Kachchh University launch Green Energy Centre of Excellence in Gujarat

Bhuj (Gujarat), Oct 4 (IANS) Adani Skills and Education (ASE), the skilling and capability-building arm of the Adani Group, on Sunday inaugurated a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Green Energy at Kachchh University in Bhuj, aiming to create a skilled workforce for India's rapidly expanding renewable energy sector.

The facility was inaugurated by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and is expected to train more than 10,000 students annually through specialised programmes focused on renewable energy technologies and industrial automation.

The initiative comes at a time when demand for skilled manpower in the clean energy sector is rising sharply. According to the Adani Group, its green energy activities have generated more than 21,000 direct and indirect jobs in Gujarat's Kutch district over the past two years, creating a need for trained professionals capable of building, operating and maintaining renewable energy infrastructure.

The Centre of Excellence will offer training in Solar PV Technologies, Wind Energy Systems, Hybrid Energy Systems, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and Digital and Industrial Automation. It will also support applied research and entrepreneurship in the green energy space.

Adani Group Director Karan Adani said the renewable energy sector would play a critical role in shaping India's future and that the new facility would help prepare students for emerging opportunities both in India and overseas.

"This global Centre of Excellence will ensure that students are equipped not only for today's jobs, but also for the emerging new opportunities across India and the world,” Karan Adani mentioned.

Adani Skills & Education's Chief Executive Officer Robin Bhowmik said the renewable energy industry is expanding rapidly, but the availability of specialised talent has not kept pace with growth.

"By working with Kachchh University, we can bring industry requirements into the classroom, give students practical exposure to the technologies they will work with and help them move from education to employment," he added.

India has set an ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030, driving investments across the renewable energy value chain.

Kutch has emerged as a key hub in this transition, with the Adani Group developing a 30 GW renewable energy park at Khavda spread over 538 square kilometres.

The university-based centre will follow a structured learning model that combines classroom instruction, simulation-based training and practical experience.

The curriculum includes solar and wind power technologies, renewable energy integration, battery storage systems, microgrids, SCADA systems, Internet of Things (IoT)-based energy applications and smart-grid technologies.

--IANS

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