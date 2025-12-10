December 10, 2025 4:32 PM हिंदी

Adani Electricity wins all 15 ‘Gold’ awards at QCFI’s 39th annual quality convention

Adani Electricity wins all 15 ‘Gold’ awards at QCFI’s 39th annual quality convention

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Adani Electricity achieved a remarkable milestone by winning all 15 gold awards for the second consecutive year at the recently held 39th Annual Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts (CCQC-2025), organised by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), Mumbai Chapter, the company said on Wednesday.

All 15 teams representing Adani Electricity’s Transmission and Distribution (T&D) businesses secured the prestigious “Gold" award for their case study presentations.

"The historic achievement underscores the rapid growth and maturity of Adani Electricity’s business excellence journey, aligning with the convention’s theme, 'Quality Concepts for Atmanirbhar Viksit Bharat',” said the company in a statement.

The 15 teams (seven from Transmission and eight from Distribution) competed fiercely across various demanding categories, including Six Sigma, Quality Circle, Lean Quality Circle, and Kaizen.

Adani Electricity’s projects were recognised for exceptional quality, innovation, and measurable impact on operations. Project evaluations were conducted by a panel of experts based on the stringent guidelines set by QCFI council members.

“Winning 15 out of 15 gold awards at a prestigious industry convention like CCQC-2025 for the second consecutive year is not just an award: it’s compelling evidence of the collective efforts, unwavering commitment, and continuous focus on improvement demonstrated by our employees across all functions,” said a spokesperson from Adani Electricity.

"This achievement reflects our organisation’s deeply ingrained culture of striving for operational excellence, driving innovation, and consistently delivering enhanced value to all our stakeholders. As we continue our Business Excellence journey, these recognitions inspire us to push the boundaries of quality further," he added.

The convention, which took place in Mumbai, was a significant event, drawing a total of 248 teams and over 1,200 delegates from 40 prominent organisations, including Adani Electricity, BEL, JSW, CEAT, Mazagaon Dock, Tata Steel, RCF Limited, Mother Dairy, Sunpharma, Deepak Fertilizer, Indian Navy, and NTPC, among others.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Rights leader calls on global community to act on Pakistan's brutality in Balochistan

Rights leader calls on global community to act against Pakistan's brutality in Balochistan

Situation in B'desh under Yunus direct threat to democratic values: Rights body

Situation in B'desh under Yunus direct threat to democratic values: Rights body

Adani Electricity wins all 15 ‘Gold’ awards at QCFI’s 39th annual quality convention

Adani Electricity wins all 15 ‘Gold’ awards at QCFI’s 39th annual quality convention

US trade representative Rick Switzer meets FS Vikram Misri, discusses economic and trade ties

US trade representative Rick Switzer meets FS Vikram Misri, discusses economic and trade ties

Sensex, Nifty slip ahead of US Fed decision

Sensex, Nifty slip ahead of US Fed decision

Kapil Sharma credits his 6-year-old daughter Anayra for bringing 'happiness into his life', pens emotional birthday note

Kapil Sharma credits his 6-year-old daughter Anayra for bringing 'happiness into his life', pens emotional birthday note

Shooting League of India to kick off on Feb 16

Shooting League of India to kick off on Feb 16

Udit Narayan & Kavita Krishnamurthy reunite on Indian Idol 16, take viewers on a nostalgia spree

Indian Idol 16: Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy’s reunion ignites ’90s nostalgia

Nia Sharma shows her rebellious side as she defies rules with confidence

Nia Sharma shows her rebellious side as she defies rules with confidence

Karan Razdan remembers ex-wife Priya Tendulkar as iconic show ‘Rajani’ gets a reboot

Karan Razdan remembers ex-wife Priya Tendulkar as iconic show ‘Rajani’ gets a reboot