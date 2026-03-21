Adani Electricity remains India’s top-ranked distribution utility for 2nd consecutive year

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (Adani Electricity), part of the diversified Adani Group, has retained its position as India’s top-ranked distribution utility for the second consecutive year with a score of 92.5, reflecting consistent performance across key parameters, the company said on Saturday.

Adani Electricity received an A+ rating among 66 electricity distribution utilities assessed nationwide, driven by supply reliability, billing accuracy and effective grievance redressal — indicating that execution remains central to customer outcomes, according to a company statement.

“Retaining the No. 1 position for the second consecutive year reflects the consistency and discipline with which our teams operate every day. This recognition goes beyond performance metrics,” said Kandarp Patel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adani Electricity.

“It reflects the trust placed in us by the city we serve and strengthens our commitment to delivering reliable, efficient and resilient power that keeps our operations in Mumbai moving without interruption,” Patel mentioned.

India’s power distribution sector is transitioning towards a performance-led model with improvements seen in operational efficiency, financial discipline and consumer service.

The shift is reflected in the latest Distribution Utilities Ranking (DUR) and Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD), released by the Union Ministry of Power in association with REC Limited.

Consumer service metrics improved across the sector, with more utilities rated A+, A and B+. Six utilities secured A+ ratings, while none fell into the lowest category.

Adani Electricity’s performance reflects strength across financial and operational efficiency, resource adequacy, supply planning, and digitalisation through advanced metering and analytics.

Serving over 30 lakh consumers in Mumbai, the utility places reliability, responsiveness and transparency at the core of its performance, according to the company.

The rankings reflect a more competitive landscape, with both private and state-owned utilities among top performers, including Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST).

The mix underscores a shift towards outcomes driven by governance, execution and technology adoption.

--IANS

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