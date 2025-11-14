November 14, 2025 12:29 PM हिंदी

Adani Cement becomes 1st Indian cement company to adopt global TNFD framework

Adani Cement becomes 1st Indian cement company to embrace TNFD framework

Ahmedabad, Nov 14 (IANS) Adani Cement has become the first in the Indian cement industry to adopt the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations, joining a select group of global industry leaders championing nature-positive business transformation, it was announced on Friday.

With this, Adani Cement -- comprising India’s iconic and most trusted cement brands Ambuja Cements and ACC -- has joined seven global cement players to adopt the TNFD framework.

Adani Cement will formally adopt TNFD-aligned recommendations from FY26, enhancing its transparency and accountability in environmental performance.

"Our adoption of the TNFD framework marks a pivotal moment in Adani Cement’s journey towards nature-positive growth and climate leadership. We are proud to be the first in our industry to commit to TNFD-aligned disclosures, reflecting our belief that responsible business is the foundation of long-term success,” said Vinod Bahety, CEO–Cement Business, Adani Group.

This commitment builds on the company’s recent advances in decarbonisation, including the world’s first commercial deployment of Coolbrook’s RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology.

“We are accelerating progress towards Net Zero, enhancing biodiversity, and building resilience across our operations. Our focus on innovation, digitalisation, and renewable energy, supported by the Adani Group’s integrated ecosystem, positions us to deliver superior value for all stakeholders while supporting India’s sustainable development goals,” Bahety noted.

By embracing TNFD recommendations, Adani Cement commits to identifying, assessing, managing, and disclosing nature-related risks and opportunities, further strengthening its leadership in sustainable manufacturing.

The TNFD is a global, science-based initiative founded by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and Global Canopy.

It guides companies in integrating nature-related considerations into strategic decision-making and corporate reporting.

Moreover, Adani Cement has already institutionalised robust ESG standards, including large-scale afforestation under which it has already carried out plantation of over 7 million trees, water stewardship in which it has achieved 12x water positivity, and biodiversity conservation across its manufacturing sites and operations.

On Wednesday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) became India’s first Integrated Transport Utility to embrace the TNFD framework, setting a new benchmark for nature-positive infrastructure development.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Honey Singh opens up about his bond with Kapil Sharma as he teams up with comedian for party anthem ‘Phurr’

Honey Singh opens up about his bond with Kapil Sharma as he teams up with comedian for party anthem ‘Phurr’

Asian Archery C'ships: India stun Korea to win men's recurve team gold

Asian Archery C'ships: India stun Korea to win men's recurve team gold

Ankit Siwach on the craze around his 120 Bahadur dialogue: 'You dream of moments like this'

Ankit Siwach on the craze around his 120 Bahadur dialogue: 'You dream of moments like this'

Bangladesh: Jamaat, allies slam Yunus for giving 'flimsy reasons' to hold election and referendum simultaneously

Bangladesh: Jamaat, allies slam Yunus for giving 'flimsy reasons' to hold election and referendum simultaneously

Chunky Panday enjoys ‘a slice of New York’ with daughter Rysa Panday

Chunky Panday enjoys ‘a slice of New York’ with daughter Rysa Panday

1st Test: Bumrah, Kuldeep pick scalps for India as South Africa reach 105/3 at lunch

1st Test: Bumrah, Kuldeep pick scalps for India as South Africa reach 105/3 at lunch

Kalai Kingson choreographs important fight sequence in Ken Karunaas's debut film as director (Photo Credit: Paarvathaa Entertainment/X)

Kalai Kingson choreographs important fight sequence in Ken Karunaas's debut film as director

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares health update, confirms the actor is absolutely 'fit'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares health update, confirms the actor is absolutely 'fit'

Japan Masters: Lakshya upsets Loh to reach semis

Japan Masters: Lakshya upsets Loh to reach semis

DA hikes won’t be withdrawn for govt employees: Govt dismisses fake post

DA hikes won’t be withdrawn for retired employees: Govt dismisses fake post