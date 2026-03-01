Puducherry can emerge as medical tourism hub, says PM Modi

Puducherry, March 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Puducherry has the potential to emerge as a major medical tourism hub in India, as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 2,700 crore in the union territory.

Addressing a large gathering, the Prime Minister underlined that mobility, modern infrastructure and quality healthcare are key pillars of growth.

"Vanakkam Puducherry! Delighted to be among my sisters and brothers of Puducherry for the launch of several development works. The double-engine NDA government has worked extensively for the welfare of the people," the PM said.

He said the Centre has placed strong emphasis on both urban and rural infrastructure development to ensure inclusive progress.

“Mobility is the key to growth,” PM Modi said, noting that multiple rural roads are being constructed to benefit farmers and small businesses.

He also announced projects aimed at decongesting Puducherry town, including a flyover worth Rs 140 crore.

Focusing on healthcare, the Prime Minister said that a nation can progress only when its human capital remains healthy. “Healthcare is our foremost priority. It should be accessible, available and affordable for all,” he said, adding that no citizen of Puducherry should be forced to travel long distances for treatment.

Instead, he envisioned Puducherry attracting patients from across the country and abroad. “We believe that Puducherry can become a medical tourism hub. It already has nine medical colleges,” he pointed out.

Highlighting the importance of clean and sustainable mobility, PM Modi said the world is moving towards greener transport solutions. He described electric vehicles as an integral part of modern life and said e-buses under the PM e-Bus Seva scheme would be a “game changer” for a tourism-driven region like Puducherry by reducing pollution.

He also referred to projects such as water distillation plants to ensure clean drinking water and new sewage treatment facilities to improve waste management and enhance ease of living.

The Prime Minister stressed that youth empowerment remains central to India’s growth story.

He announced new infrastructure at NIT Karaikal, including the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Engineering Block and modern hostel facilities, to strengthen technical education.

Upgrades at Puducherry University, including a new lecture hall and a girls’ hostel, will further support students, he said.

PM Modi also welcomed the filling of thousands of government vacancies in Puducherry, noting that direct recruitment examinations had not been conducted for decades in many departments.

“The double-engine government ensured that these exams were held. I congratulate the youth who have joined to serve the people,” he said.

Emphasising infrastructure development nationwide, the Prime Minister said a record Rs 12 lakh crore has been allocated in this year’s Union Budget for infrastructure creation.

He added that Puducherry has been included under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, expanding funding opportunities for roads, water supply, coastal infrastructure, schools and hospitals.

Recalling his earlier call for “BEST Puducherry” -- representing business, education, spirituality and tourism -- PM Modi said the vision was now bearing fruit.

He noted the union territory’s rise in per capita income and its achievement of the highest social progress score in the country.

“When the Centre and the UT work with the same vision and dedication, results are faster and better,” he said, asserting that the double-engine NDA government would accelerate Puducherry’s growth trajectory.

