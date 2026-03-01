Mahindra auto sales jump 18 pc in Feb; Renault India posts 31 pc growth

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (M&M) on Sunday reported strong sales growth in February 2026, with overall auto sales rising 18 per cent year-on-year to 97,177 vehicles, including exports.

The company said its Utility Vehicles segment remained a key driver of growth. Mahindra sold 60,018 SUVs in the domestic market, registering a 19 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.

Including exports, total utility vehicle sales stood at 60,685 units. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, domestic sales reached 24,585 units, up 10 per cent year-on-year.

Commenting on the performance, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the Automotive Division at M&M, said February saw SUV sales of 60,018 units -- reflecting strong customer demand across the portfolio.

He added that the company’s total vehicle sales of 97,177 units marked an 18 per cent annual growth.

Meanwhile, Renault India also reported solid growth for February. The company recorded wholesale dispatches of 3,495 units during the month, up 31 per cent from 2,676 units sold in February last year.

In the first two months of 2026, Renault India posted a cumulative growth of 32 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.

The company said strong demand for its refreshed Kiger and Triber models continued to support growth.

The new Triber led the performance with an impressive 57 per cent year-on-year rise in February.

Renault India added that the updated product line-up has improved brand perception, helping it maintain continuous growth since the third quarter of calendar year 2025.

During this period, the company recorded 9 per cent growth in Q3 CY25, 27 per cent in Q4 CY25 and 32 per cent growth in the first two months of 2026.

Renault India also said that the recent announcement about the return of the Duster to India has boosted customer interest, leading to higher footfalls at dealerships.

