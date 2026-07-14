July 14, 2026 10:11 AM हिंदी

Adani Airports' consumer app 'Adani One' crosses 5 million members in 10 months

Adani Airports' consumer app 'Adani One' crosses 5 million members in 10 months

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Adani Airport Holdings Limited's (AAHL) consumer app, Adani One, has crossed the five million-member mark within 10 months of launching Adani Rewards, one of India's first integrated airport loyalty programmes, according to the company.

The loyalty programme is available across all eight airports managed by AAHL in seven states and allows passengers to earn and redeem reward points on shopping, dining and other airport services through the Adani One app, according to the company.

The milestone reflects the growing adoption of digital services that simplify the airport experience while rewarding passengers for their everyday spending, it added.

Building on the momentum, AAHL said it plans to introduce a tier-based membership model later this year, offering frequent flyers enhanced benefits and more personalised privileges.

"Five million members in less than a year marks an important milestone for Adani Rewards. Soon, we will introduce new features, expand member benefits and create more opportunities for passengers to engage across all AAHL-managed airports," an AAHL spokesperson said.

In addition, passengers can enrol in Adani Rewards instantly using their mobile number at the time of purchase.

Reward points earned on subsequent transactions can be redeemed for benefits ranging from complimentary food and beverages to premium airport experiences through the Adani One app.

The company said seasonal campaigns such as Diwali, Winterfest and the recently concluded Summer Carnival have contributed to higher user engagement by offering exclusive deals and curated experiences.

It added that further enhancements to the programme are planned in the coming months to expand its appeal across its airport network, spanning from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala to Guwahati in Assam.

Moreover, AAHL -- India's largest public-private partnership airport operator -- currently manages eight airports like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and the newly constructed Navi Mumbai airport.

--IANS

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