May 11, 2026 12:10 PM हिंदी

Adam Sandler to wife Jackie: Thanks for being funniest, sweetest, smartest and most loyal lady

Adam Sandler to wife Jackie: Thanks for being funniest, sweetest, smartest and most loyal lady

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Hollywood star Adam Sandler heaped praise on his actress-wife Jackie Sandler on the occasion of Mother’s Day and thanked her for being the most “loyal lady” he knows

Adam shared two throwback pictures of Jackie posing their daughters Sadie Madison Sandler and Sunny Madeline Sandler. In the caption, he first wished his mother and mother-in-law for the occasion.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the great moms out there. My mom. My mother in law. My sisters, sister in laws, niece, and aunts,” he wrote in the caption section of Instagram.

Talking about his wife, Jackie, he added: “To my wife. Thanks for being the funniest, sweetest, smartest, and most loyal lady I know. And thanks for teaching our kids to want to be the same. Love you always and enjoy your day, sweetheart!”

Adam has been married to Jackie since 2003. The couple welcomed their first daughter Sadie in 2006 and their younger girl Sunny in 2008. Both Sadie and Sunny have appeared in at least two of the Hotel Transylvania movie series.

In January, Adam, who met Jackie when she had a minor role in his 1999 movie Big Daddy, said that meeting his lady love was "destiny" and would have happened regardless of whether he was famous or not.

Speaking as he collected the Chairman Award at the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival, he said: “I sometimes think about it, (if) I didn’t click that year and I did go work for my dad, what my life would be right now. First off, I’m thinking I’d probably still be married to my wife, Jackie. That’s destiny. Nothing stops that.”

He quipped: “But we definitely (would) have a different house. Probably, like, 10 less bathrooms and (fewer) statues of me."

The 59-year-old star is known for his work in Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singh, 50 First Dates, Just Go With It, Blended and Grown Ups to name a few.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

We are building for a living, rising, demanding India: Gautam Adani 

We are building for a living, rising, demanding India: Gautam Adani 

'Krunal is a street fighter who just wouldn’t go down': Boucher

'Krunal is a street fighter who just wouldn’t go down': Boucher

Pakistani military patronises extremism, terrorism to destabilise neighbours: Sindhi leader

Pakistani military patronises extremism, terrorism to destabilise neighbours: Sindhi leader

Daniel Weber says without wife Sunny Leone 'everything falls apart' for him and their kids

Daniel Weber says without wife Sunny Leone 'everything falls apart' for him and their kids

Armaan Malik on attending Gold Gala: Meeting John Legend was a memorable moment for me

Armaan Malik on attending Gold Gala: Meeting John Legend was a memorable moment for me

India's campaign at World Squash Championships ends with Chotrani's loss to world No. 1 Asal

India's World Squash C'ships campaign ends with Chotrani's loss to world No. 1 Asal

CAIT urges railways freight reforms aligning with PM Modi’s vision

CAIT urges railways freight reforms aligning with PM Modi’s vision

Urmila Matondkar spends evening with Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi 'drenched in shayari & meaningful conversations'

Urmila Matondkar spends evening with Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi 'drenched in shayari & meaningful conversations'

We had our opportunities, but we were not good enough: Jayawardene on MI's elimination

We had our opportunities, but we were not good enough: Jayawardene on MI's elimination

Gold slips, silver gains amid rising West Asia tensions

Gold slips, silver gains amid rising West Asia tensions