Adam Sandler: Every day I'm sorry for the way I dress

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Adam Sandler has quipped about his famously casual fashion choices, joking that even his children have grown tired of his laid-back ensembles.

Sandler was on the Jennifer Hudson Show, where he spoke about his approach to dressing. He said he often simply picks whatever feels comfortable and happens to be clean.

In the clip, Sandler could be heard saying: “That's just a man who opened a suitcase and threw something on. I don't know; my kids are mad at me because I wear those shirts now instead. Every day I'm sorry for the way I dress.”

To which, Hudson asked if he has repeated his shirt int he sow.

Breaking into laughter, Sandler shared: “That's pretty good. No, no, no. It's close. That would make sense. So I really don't know where I wear anything. Whenever it's clean in the closet, I go, I'll take that. These are so soft. These are soft.”

Sandler has been feted with an Independent Spirit Award, alongside nominations for an Actor Award, three Golden Globes, three Grammy Awards, and seven Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2023, Sandler was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Sandler was a cast member on the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1995. He gained further stardom by starring in a string of successful Hollywood films such as Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy, Mr. Deeds, Anger Management, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, Click, Grown Ups, Just Go with It, Jack and Jill, Grown Ups 2 and Blended.

Meanwhile, Hudson rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist on the third season of the reality series American Idol, wherein she placed seventh. She signed with Arista Records to release her self-titled debut studio album, which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 and won Best R&B Album at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards.

--IANS

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