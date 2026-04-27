April 27, 2026 10:59 AM हिंदी

Adah Sharma on ‘awesome’ Manoj Bajpayee: Very happy to share screen space with him

Adah Sharma on ‘awesome’ Manoj Bajpayee: Very happy to share screen space with him

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma, who will be seen sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in the upcoming film “Governor”, has shared that she is very happy to work with him and tagged the National Award-winning actor as “awesome.”

Talking about working with Manoj for the very first time, Adah told IANS: “He is the face of the film. He plays the governor in Governor, and he is awesome .”

“I'm very happy to share screen space with him. We have an excellent director who is also a fab actor, Chinmay Mandlekar. There's a nice surprise to my character also, and it's something I haven't done before,” said Adah without revealing many details about her character from the upcoming movie.

It was on Manoj’s birthday on April 23 when the film’s poster was revealed. Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has unveiled the poster on

Without revealing much, the first poster of Governor: The Silent Saviour, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, features Manoj from the back, walking down a corridor with a suitcase, alongside the tagline, “If I fail… India fails,” hinting at a high-octane legal drama.

In another poster, a green chair is highlighted with the taglines “India is on the verge of bankruptcy” and “Yeh sirf kursi nahi… zimmedaari hai,” which point to an intense narrative centered on the nation.

Governor: The Silent Saviour is presented by Sunshine Pictures. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The 33-year-old actress stepped into the world of glitz and glamour in 2008 with 1920, a horror movie. She was then seen in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando, Heart Attack, S/O Satyamurthy and Kshanam. She shot to major fame with her work in the 2023 film The Kerala Story.

--IANS

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