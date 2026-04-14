Actor Yogi Babu tells Platform X: This delay is extremely disappointing!

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Well known Tamil actor and comedian Yogi Babu has now written to the team of the social media platform X, expressing disappointment over the delay in according the blue tick to his account despite a sum of Rs 30,000 having been deducted from his account for the purpose well over three months ago.

Taking to his X timeline, Yogi Babu shared screenshots of the transaction and wrote, "It has been more than three months since ₹30,000 was debited from my account for the Blue Tick verification, yet the verification has still not been processed. This delay is extremely disappointing. Requesting the concerned team to look into this immediately and resolve the issue."

However, soon after the actor posted the screenshots of the transactions, several followers pointed out to him that he could have been scammed by conmen as there were several red flags in the screen shots shared.

Yogi Babu's followers pointed out that X would not charge through unknown UPI IDs.

They also pointed out that X charged only a few hundred Rupees as fee for activation of Blue tick as opposed to the charged amount of Rs 30,000. The followers were also quick to point out that verification would happen with hours of making the payment instead of months as the actor had pointed out.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yogi Babu will next be seen in director Harish Durairaj's eagerly awaited comedy family entertainer 'Con City'.

The actor plays a character called Jacky in the film that features Arjun Das and Malayalam actress Anna Ben in the lead.

Yogi Babu is also all set to play the lead in director Ramnath Palanikumar's Malayalam remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Aadhaar'.

It may be recalled that the Tamil film had received widespread appreciation from all sections of audience at the time of its release and had also gone on to win international awards.

Sources now say that the Malayalam remake, which will retain the title 'Aadhaar', will be directed by Ramnath Palanikumar himself, with Yogi Babu playing the lead role.

Prominent actors are to play key roles in the Malayalam version and a team of leading technicians have been roped in for this new project.

--IANS

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