Actor Sivaji plays Panchayat Secretary Sriram in Sudheer Sriram's film!

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) The makers of director Sudheer Sriram's upcoming film featuring actors Sivaji and Laya in the lead on Friday disclosed that actor Sivaji played a character called Panchayati Secretary Sriram in the film.

Sources close to the unit said that versatile actor Sivaji was all set to captivate audiences once again in the role of Sriram. The film is being produced under the actor's home banner Sree Shivaji Productions and marks the banner’s second venture. The project has been written and directed by Sudheer Sriram, known for his engaging storytelling.

The movie brings back the iconic on-screen pair Shivaji and Laya, who once created magic together in several memorable hits. Adding more excitement, the film also stars Ali, Dhanraj, Prince, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Raj Thirandasu, Karan, and Rohan (who earlier worked with Sivaji in the hit 90’s web series).

Sources in the know say that Sivaji’s character in the film, Sriram, is a man of integrity and compassion — a Panchayat Secretary who stands firmly for truth and justice. He is someone who cannot tolerate wrongdoing and believes that no one should suffer due to another person's mistakes. His family — his wife and child — are his entire world, and he is willing to go to any extent to protect them.

To mark the festive spirit of Deepavali, the makers unveiled the first look poster of Shivaji in the film as Sriram. The poster, set in a rustic village backdrop, shows him carrying firecrackers, symbolizing a heartfelt family celebration. The visual hints at a warm, emotional family drama rooted in rural life.

It may be recalled that the makers have already unveiled the first look poster of actress Laya, who plays a key role in the film. Laya plays “Uttara”, a homemaker with multiple shades.

Laya’s role is said to be layered with contrasting emotions—outwardly an ordinary woman, yet inwardly carrying a criminal instinct. The character exhibits dual behavior, hiding her darker nature behind a façade of simplicity. The character poster released by the team hinted at these intense shades, showing a new and different side of Laya that audiences haven’t witnessed before.

According to sources close to the unit of the film, Uttara is a woman who will go to any lengths when it comes to protecting her family. This character with multi-dimensional shades gives Laya ample scope to showcase her acting prowess. The first look, featuring her holding weapons, reflects the depth and intensity hidden within her personality.

