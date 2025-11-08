Actor Arun Vijay’s 'Retta Thala' to hit screens on December 18

Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) Director Krish Thirukumaran's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Retta Thala', featuring actor Arun Vijay in the lead, will now hit screens worldwide on December 18, its makers have now announced.

The film has triggered interest as Arun Vijay will be seen playing two characters in the intense action thriller.

It may be recalled that the actor, in exclusive interview to IANS earlier, had said, "Retta Thala is a gripping action thriller that will be about what happens when the shades of grey in all individuals start to show simultaneously."

A teaser released by the makers gave a glimpse of the intense plot and the two characters that Arun Vijay plays in the film. While it was evident from the teaser that one of the characters was called Malpe Upendra, Arun Vijay disclosed to IANS that the other character he played in the film was called Kali.

"We had released only one character's name in the teaser. The other character that I play is Kali," he said and went on to disclose that it was quite a challenge to play the physically demanding roles, especially as he had suffered a serious ACL tear while working on his previous film 'Vanangaan'.

Arun Vijay in an earlier interview had disclosed, "Bala sir wanted me to have a flabby look for Vanangaan. So, I didn't work out for almost a year and a half for that role. In addition, I sustained serious injuries including an ACL tear in my left knee. That meant I couldn't immediately train. However, director Kris Thirukumaran was very helpful. He gave me time to heal and train by shooting the talkie portions first."

Directed by Kris Thirukumaran, the film, apart from Arun Vijay, will also feature Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, Balaji Murugadoss in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an excellent technical team. Music for the film is by Sam CS, while cinematography for the film is by Tijo Tomy. The film has editing by Anthony and art direction by Arunshankar Durai. The film, which is high on action sequences, has had its stunts choreographed by P.C.Stunts. Costumes have been designed by Kiruthika Sekar and Suren R and Bobby Antony have choreographed the songs.

--IANS

mkr/