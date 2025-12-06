Shruti Pathak recollects her interaction with Kartik Aaryan during ‘Hum Dono’ recording

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Playback singer Shruti Pathak, who has crooned the song ‘Hum Dono’ from the upcoming Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, has recollected her brief interaction with Kartik from the recording of the song.

Shruti describes ‘Hum Dono’ as a fresh, youthful, fun love song that’s bound to win hearts, a perfect soundtrack for the season of love.

Talking about her interaction with Kartik from the song recording, she said in a statement, “Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey look exceptionally good in the song and teaser. I feel this could mark the beginning of a new era for romantic films. I had a brief interaction with Kartik during the recording of the song, and I loved how involved he was, he even mentioned he’d love to hear an acoustic version of the song”.

She also praised the lyricist, as she said, "Anvita Dutt has done such a brilliant job with the lyrics. She’s an excellent writer and director. I've always admired her work. I’m so glad to finally be working with her on 'Hum Dono’”.

“‘Hum Dono’ is such a beautiful composition. I’m more than thrilled that Vishal Shekhar chose me for this song. It’s always a pleasure working with them, they define cool music in Bollywood, and they always bring out the best in me. Be it 'Tujhe Bhula Diya' or 'Aas Paas Khuda’, I have worked extensively with them in the past and this one was an exciting experience too”, she added.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film is set to arrive on December 25 in cinemas.

--IANS

aa/