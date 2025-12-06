December 06, 2025 3:55 PM हिंदी

Shruti Pathak recollects her interaction with Kartik Aaryan during ‘Hum Dono’ recording

Shruti Pathak recollects her interaction with Kartik Aaryan during the recording of ‘‘Hum Dono’ from his upcoming film

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Playback singer Shruti Pathak, who has crooned the song ‘Hum Dono’ from the upcoming Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, has recollected her brief interaction with Kartik from the recording of the song.

Shruti describes ‘Hum Dono’ as a fresh, youthful, fun love song that’s bound to win hearts, a perfect soundtrack for the season of love.

Talking about her interaction with Kartik from the song recording, she said in a statement, “Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey look exceptionally good in the song and teaser. I feel this could mark the beginning of a new era for romantic films. I had a brief interaction with Kartik during the recording of the song, and I loved how involved he was, he even mentioned he’d love to hear an acoustic version of the song”.

She also praised the lyricist, as she said, "Anvita Dutt has done such a brilliant job with the lyrics. She’s an excellent writer and director. I've always admired her work. I’m so glad to finally be working with her on 'Hum Dono’”.

“‘Hum Dono’ is such a beautiful composition. I’m more than thrilled that Vishal Shekhar chose me for this song. It’s always a pleasure working with them, they define cool music in Bollywood, and they always bring out the best in me. Be it 'Tujhe Bhula Diya' or 'Aas Paas Khuda’, I have worked extensively with them in the past and this one was an exciting experience too”, she added.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film is set to arrive on December 25 in cinemas.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Ambedkar's principles of social justice echoes in today's governance, Modi Story shares 'insights' 

Ambedkar's principles of social justice echoes in today's governance, Modi Story shares 'insights' 

South Africa: 11 killed, 14 injured in Pretoria mass shooting (File image)

South Africa: 11 killed, 14 injured in Pretoria mass shooting

Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Varanasi to celebrate India hosting Commonwealth Games 2030

Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Varanasi to celebrate India hosting Commonwealth Games 2030

Complete all pending passenger refunds by 8 pm on Sunday: Centre to IndiGo

Complete all pending passenger refunds by 8 pm on Sunday: Centre to IndiGo

Radhika Apte says, 'I don't have any FOMO about missing out on anything'

Radhika Apte says, 'I don't have any FOMO about missing out on anything'

Shruti Pathak recollects her interaction with Kartik Aaryan during the recording of ‘‘Hum Dono’ from his upcoming film

Shruti Pathak recollects her interaction with Kartik Aaryan during ‘Hum Dono’ recording

Shabana Azmi says 'may you remain a seeker' as she wishes 'Salgirah mubarak' to Shekhar Kapur

Shabana Azmi says 'may you remain a seeker' as she wishes 'Salgirah mubarak' to Shekhar Kapur

Home loan rates expected to fall to pandemic lows after RBI repo rate cut

Home loan rates expected to fall to pandemic lows after RBI repo rate cut

Greaves calls it 'special, special day' after West Indies pull off historic draw (Credit: Windies Cricket/X)

Greaves calls it 'special, special day' after West Indies pull off historic draw

Biocon to fully integrate Biologics unit in $5.5 bn deal

Biocon to fully integrate Biologics unit in $5.5 bn deal