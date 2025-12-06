Ambedkar's principles of social justice echoes in today's governance, Modi Story shares 'insights' 

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the nation in paying tributes to Dr B. R. Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas and recalled his enduring contributions to justice, equality and constitutional values.

As the nation remembers his unwavering commitment to human dignity and democratic principles, Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, has drawn a similarity between Ambedkar's principles of social justice and the Modi government's motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, envisaged a life of equality for every citizen and upliftment of the poorest, a belief that turned into a reality when the Narendra Modi government, in its decade-old tenure, lifted nearly 25 crore citizens out of poverty.

"This unprecedented achievement realised Babasaheb Ambedkar's hope for an India where constitutional rights lead to real improvement in the lives of the poorest," says Modi Story.

It also draws attention to many instrumental works during PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat CM and how those steps were intertwined with Ambedkar's vision of achieving social justice and empowerment of the downtrodden and marginalised population.

"As Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi strengthened Babasaheb Ambedkar's message through action-driven governance. More than a hundred welfare and development schemes were launched under the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, advancing education, housing, sanitation and economic empowerment," it pointed out.

Notably, the then Gujarat government laid the foundation stone for Ambedkar Bhavan, unveiled statues honouring Babasaheb Ambedkar’s legacy and initiated the Samvidhan Yatra to spread awareness about constitutional awareness at the grassroots. Swachh Gujarat Maha Abhiyan was launched on Ambedkar Jayanti (in 2007), symbolically linking cleanliness and civic responsibility with Babasaheb Ambedkar’s values.

After assuming the Prime Minister's chair, PM Modi went on to shape a wider legacy through initiatives that brought national and global attention to Dr Ambedkar's life and ideas.

The creation of Panchteerth connected five major sites related to Dr Ambedkar - his birth, education, spiritual transformation, Mahaparinirvan and cremation- into a journey of remembrance.

The establishment of the Ambedkar memorial in London, the memorial in Delhi and the creation of the Dr Ambedkar International Centre for Socio-Economic Transformation in Janpath ensured that Babasaheb Ambedkar's contributions received global recognition.

In 2015, a formal declaration was made about celebrating Constitution Day, instilling deeper civic respect for Babasaheb Ambedkar's work and thought.

PM Modi has been consistently highlighting Babasaheb Ambedkar as one of India's foremost economists.

At the Dalit Entrepreneurs Conference in 2015, he referred to Babasaheb Ambedkar's economic writings as guiding tools for present challenges. This understanding was visible in initiatives such as ASIIM (Ambedkar Social Innovation and Incubation Mission, 2020), which supports innovation among SC youth, and PM-AJAY (2021), aimed at improving socio-economic indicators among SC communities.

With the Modi government's consistent resolve to celebrate the ideals and principles of Babasaheb Ambedkar, they continue to guide India's social and economic future, rather than remaining confined to the books of history.

--IANS

mr/svn