Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Varanasi to celebrate India hosting Commonwealth Games 2030

Varanasi, Dec 6 (IANS) The upcoming edition of Fit India Sundays on cycle on Varanasi will celebrate India hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030.

Carrying forward Kashi’s legacy of art, culture and sporting excellence, the event will also host:

Pandit Sajan Mishra – Padma Bhushan awardee and legendary vocalist of the Banaras Gharana

Sanju Sahaj – noted Banaras Gharana tabla artist

Sunil Singh – Indian weightlifter and silver medallist at the 2025 Asian Youth Weightlifting Championship

Divya Singh – former captain of the Indian Women’s Basketball Team and a celebrated sportsperson from Varanasi

Pratima Singh – former India basketball player and part of the renowned Singh Sisters, known for advancing basketball in the country

Pooja Sihag – Indian freestyle wrestler, CWG 2022 bronze medallist and winner of multiple Asian and national medals

Priyanka Goswami – Olympian race walk athlete, CWG 2022 silver medallist and one of India’s most accomplished race walkers

Reflecting the energetic spirit of Varanasi’s ghats and lanes, this edition will feature national-level fitness sessions, Zumba, dance and yoga, making it one of the city’s biggest fitness celebrations. Hundreds of citizens, students, security personnel and cultural enthusiasts are expected to participate.

The Fit India Sundays on cycle began in December 2024 under the guidance of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya.

It continues to reinforce the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “Fitness Ka Dose, Adha Ghanta Roz” and the nationwide “Fight Against Obesity.”

Since its launch, Sundays on Cycle has grown into a public-driven movement.

More than 4000 NaMo Fit India Cycling Clubs and lakhs of citizens cycle regularly and participate each week, turning the initiative into a community-led fitness revolution carried out across India.

