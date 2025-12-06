December 06, 2025 8:13 PM हिंदी

KIUG 2025: South Sudan’s Akot finds her footing with SRM University’s basketball team

Jaipur, Dec 6 (IANS) When South Sudan’s Akot Becky Paul Macuei applied for a sports scholarship quota to study B.Sc. Biotechnology in India; she wasn’t sure whether she could pursue her basketball dreams or would have to just focus on her studies.

The 18-year-old feared that her dream of becoming an international basketball player may take a back seat but was amazed to see the basketball culture in Chennai and the support she has received from SRM University.

The SRM University women’s team finished runners-up in the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025, but the camaraderie and passion for the sport made them stand apart with Akot playing an important role in their march to the final.

“Before coming here, many people believed that there is no basketball culture in India because India is mostly known for cricket. But when I arrived, I was amazed. I got a very supportive team,” Akot told SAI media.

Growing up in Rumbek in South Sudan, Akot had to sneak out to play basketball, as her parents wanted to excel in academics instead of following in the footsteps of her elder sister, Akon Paul Macuei, an international basketball player.

But the youngest among the six siblings was determined to pursue her passion while also excelling in studies. “My parents always asked me to focus on studies. My elder sister already represents our country, and they would say that one player in the family is enough. Eventually, they allowed me to pursue my dreams, and that’s how I am here,” she said.

But her father’s death in 2020 due to COVID-19 once again derailed her plans, and it was then that her elder sister motivated her to apply for scholarship programs abroad to pursue her dreams.

KIUG 2025 is the first major tournament Akot is playing in India since arriving in Chennai in July this year, and was surprised with the arrangements and the quality of play. “The level of arrangement is amazing here—the courts, the coach, and everything about the venue is perfect. The organization, the facilities, everything is top-notch. I was amazed by the level of support given to the athletes and the scale every game is played on," she says.

Akot aims to use her playing experience in India as a launchpad to make it to the South Sudan National team and is confident that her three-year stay in Chennai would enrich her not only as a player but also as an individual.

