Ace director Rajeev Menon tells Piyush Pandey: Will miss you big time champion!

Chennai, Oct 25 (IANS) Ace cinematographer and director Rajeev Menon, best known for having directed the Tamil cult classic 'Kandukondein Kandukondein', featuring actors Mammootty, Ajith Kumar, Aishwarya Rai and Tabu in the lead, has now penned a heartfelt tribute to the legend from the advertising industry, Piyush Pandey, who passed away on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram stories section, the ace cinematographer and director, who has also made his presence felt in the advertising industry, wrote, "Piyush was really the force behind the indigenisation of Advertising but he was more than a friend and ad man collaborator... He was a big brother... at marriages, birthdays. Always there with you! Will miss you big time champion/partner!"

For the unaware, Piyush Pandey, who was a Padma Shri awardee and an advertising stalwart, passed away on Friday at the age of 70. The advertising legend had served as Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide at Ogilvy and had been fighting an infection that had recently worsened.

The agency, while announcing his demise on Friday, said, “To our entire Ogilvy family, it is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn. He passed away peacefully this morning. I cannot even imagine how each one of us is going to process this terrible loss in our own way.”

Rajeev Menon is the latest in a list of celebrities who have penned tributes to the late legend.

Among those who have condoled the demise of the icon from the advertisement industry are Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and well known music director and singer Shankar Mahadevan.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his X timeline to pay tribute. He said, "Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. It was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in peace, my friend. Will miss you lots."

Shankar Mahadevan, in a post on social media, said, “Devastated .. He was truly a creative genius, a very dear friend and a human being so full of humor and positive energy ! We have worked on numerous projects and each one of them is a landmark piece of work!!! Will miss you my friend … cannot believe this.”

