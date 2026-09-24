Accused in Samastipur molestation case will meet same fate as those in Jamui incident: JD-U

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Janata Dal-United (JD-U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said on Thursday that the accused in the molestation case in Bihar's Samastipur will meet the same fate as the culprits of the Jamui case.

Days after a minor girl was molested in Bihar's Jamui and her identity was revealed across social media, a similar incident has surfaced, this time from Samastipur.

The alleged incident took place in Jagatsinghpur village on the Bandh Bypass Road under the jurisdiction of Karpurigram police station.

Speaking to IANS, Rajiv Ranjan said, "Although I still don't have official information in the matter, the people who engage in such crimes will be punished accordingly. People who are sharing the video on social media and are revealing the identity of the victim will be punished too, like in the Jamui incident."

The JD-U national spokesperson added, "We all should know that the culprits in the Jamui incident were half-encountered. The accused who were running from the police were shot in the leg, and then they were apprehended. All these culprits will be imprisoned for a long time. Criminals who are involved in such cases will not be pardoned."

JD-U leader Shyam Rajak said, "Bihar's law and order is not in bad condition; I can assure you of that. However, yes, there have been incidents that are concerning and hurtful. The Bihar Chief Minister (Samrat Choudhary) is taking cognisance of the matter. Investigations are ongoing, and strict action is being taken against all the accused."

He added that the Chief Minister is working alongside all the authorities to ensure that such accidents don't happen again.

"I reiterate that I am worried and hurt, but I am also confident that the state government is taking due and timely action in the cases. The administration is working on it with the help of the police force to catch the culprits," he said.

On reactions from the opposition leaders, Rajak said that they (opposition leaders) will only give opinions on the matter.

"They can't get anything done. They lack empathy; that is why they are giving such statements," he added.

Bihar Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Santosh Kumar Suman said, "It is unfortunate, and we believe that our (NDA) government is fully sensitive and alert. You must be aware of the encounters that took place with those accused in the Jamui case; all of them were caught. Those who are daring to commit such acts will certainly be caught and punished under the law. Strict action will be taken against all the culprits."

Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas MP Shambhavi Choudhary said, "It is very unfortunate, and we strongly condemn it. This is not acceptable in any way, and we stand firmly with the girl who was victimised. We would like to thank the Samastipur Police for starting action as soon as the video began circulating."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said that the new state government was not able to handle the situation.

"Law and order is in shambles in the state. It is a 'Jungle-Raj' in Bihar," he added.

"I humbly request the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Home Minister (Amit Shah) to take special cognisance of these cases and look into the law and order situation of the state. I request that such incidents, which are increasing day by day, be tackled tactfully so that daily life returns to normal," Prasad said.

According to the preliminary information available to police, a girl had stopped along the roadside on Bandh Bypass Road in Jagatsinghpur village with a male companion to take photographs when a group of youths surrounded her and misbehaved with her.

The viral video, which began circulating widely on social media late on Wednesday, allegedly shows some youths questioning the girl about her identity, verbally abusing her and engaging in inappropriate behaviour. The footage also appears to show an attempt to pull her along the road.

–IANS

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