Accused arrested in Rs 1 cr theft at Lopamudra Raut’s Santacruz flat

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Santacruz Police have arrested an accused in connection with the reported theft of valuables worth around Rs. 1 crore from actress-model and former “Bigg Boss 10” contestant Lopamudra Raut’s flat in Mumbai.

Santacruz Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from a village in Bihar’s Darbhanga district in connection with the burglary of valuables worth over Rs 1 crore from the fifth-floor flat of Lopamudra.

The accused, identified as Chandan Mukhiya, reportedly used a bamboo stick to gain access to the fifth-floor balcony before breaking open the door and entering Lopamudra’s bedroom, where he reportedly stole the valuables.

Santacruz Police said stolen assets worth around Rs. 51 lakh, including a luxury watch, two gold biscuits and cash, were recovered from his possession. Police traced and arrested Chandan Mukhiya,a resident of Goth Mitti village in Darbhanga district, with the help of the local police

According to police, in July, Chandan had allegedly entered the actress’ house through a ventilator after first conducting a recce of the property and ensuring that no one was inside,he had been scouting locked houses across Mumbai and would allegedly travel back to Bihar by train on the same day after committing thefts

Mukhiya allegedly spotted Lopamudra’s Santacruz residence during a recce and later returned when he found an opportunity to break in.

The police traced him using technical intelligence, including mobile phone details and location-based leads.

After the investigation pointed to Darbhanga, a Mumbai police team travelled there and, with the assistance of the Darbhanga police, conducted a raid at a location under the jurisdiction of Sonki police station

Police said they are yet to recover the entire stolen amount and other valuables. Investigators are now trying to trace the remaining property and determine whether there were more people involved

Police suspect that he used some of the stolen money to purchase around two gunthas of land in his sister name.

--IANS

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