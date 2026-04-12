April 12, 2026 2:52 PM हिंदी

ACB officials hold strategic meeting with new head coach Richard Pybus

ACB officials hold strategic meeting with new head coach Richard Pybus

Kabul, April 12 (IANS) Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials held a comprehensive meeting with Afghanistan's newly appointed head coach Richard Pybus on Sunday, who arrived in the capital city just a day earlier to take charge of a month-long skill development camp aimed at preparing for the series against India, to be played in June.

Pybus took over the top job from Jonathan Trott after being appointed for the role in February.

“Afghanistan Cricket Board's CEO, Naseeb Khan, alongside the heads of key technical departments, including Domestic Cricket, International Cricket, the Selection Committee, and the High-Performance Center, held a detailed introductory meeting with the newly appointed National Team Head Coach,Richard Pybus. This highly productive session was also attended by both captains, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Ibrahim Zadran.

“The first segment of the meeting focused on outlining the strategic objectives and the long-term vision for the future of the Afghanistan Cricket Board. Following this, the head coach led in-depth technical discussions with the departmental heads, seeking their valuable insights and input regarding the management and execution of the upcoming national team preparatory camp in Kabul,” ACB wrote on X.

Afghanistan’s tour of India kicks off with a single Test match at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, marking the venue's inaugural red-ball international game.

This will only be the second time these two nations compete in a Test match. Their previous encounter in the longest format was in 2018 in Bengaluru, marking Afghanistan's debut. Subsequently, they will play a three-match ODI series in Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Chennai on June 14, 17, and 20.

It is understood that discussions are reportedly ongoing between the ACB and BCCI about a possible three-match T20I series to be held by Afghanistan later in the UAE in 2026.

--IANS

vi/bc

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