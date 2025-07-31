July 31, 2025 9:24 PM हिंदी

Abhishek Bachchan on his diverse filmography: 'Nice to live in a time when audience is so accepting'

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) At a time of over availability of content, Abhishek Bachchan is one of the few who have truly got the hang of OTT.

Taking a look at his recent filmography, Abhishek has delivered some standout performances across platforms. From sharp satire to an emotional drama to a feel-good charmer, the actor has been choosing roles that resonate with the audience.

He won several hearts with his unfiltered performance in "Be Happy", making it trending at No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

Before this, he left a huge impression with Netflix's "I Want to Talk". Along with being a streaming success, the project also bagged Abhishek multiple awards for his layered and restrained performance.

Prior to this, Abhishek was a part of the social comedy that took on the education system, "Dasvi".

Just like "I Want to Talk", this film also topped the Netflix chart due to the impeccable performances by the entire cast.

Abhishek's latest cinematic triumph came in the form of "Kaalidhar Laapata", where he once again won hearts with his realistic performance.

All these projects are proof that Abhishek can move across genres and platforms with utmost ease.

Speaking about his diverse filmography, Abhishek said, “I am so lucky I get to do films like I want to talk, Be Happy, Housefull 5, Kaalidhar Laapata. That’s immense. It’s so nice that we live in a time when the audience is accepting such diverse choices."

"I am fortunate that the makers have that confidence in me – It is liberating from an audience point of view," the 'Guru' actor added.

Praising Abhishek for his recent work in "I Want to Talk", "Housefull 5" and "Kaalidhar Lapata", dad Amitabh Bachchan penned on his X in Hindi, “Ek saal main teen filmein banaayi aur teeno alag alag bhumikaaye. I Want to Talk ; Houseful 5 , Kaalidhar Lapata .. Aur teeno main, aesa pradarshan jo sab se alag kirdaar; kahin bhi nahi laga ki ye Abhishek Bachchan hai.(Made three films in a year, and each with a completely different role – I Want to Talk, Housefull 5, Kaalidhar Lapata… And in all three, such a performance that stood out, such characters – never once did it feel like this was Abhishek Bachchan.)”

--IANS

pm/

