'Abhi to thik hai': Virat Kohli to Premanand Ji Maharaj on being asked if he is happy (Ld)

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) A day after retiring from Test cricket, India's batting stalwart Virat Kohli on Tuesday visited Vrindavan with his wife Anushka Sharma and had a special spiritual conversation (Ekantik Vartalaap) with Premanand Ji Maharaj in his Ashram Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat.

In Vrindavan, Virat and Anushka met Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj and received his blessings. This was the couple's second visit to Vrindavan this year. In January this year, Virat, Anushka Sharma and their children visited Vrindavan to seek the blessings of Premanand Ji Maharaj.

Upon arriving at the ashram, the couple greeted Premanand Ji Maharaj, who then asked, "Prasanna ho? (Are you happy?)" Virat responded, "Ji, abhi thik hain (Yes, I'm okay)." Maharaj Ji gently replied, "You should stay well."

"Ye vaibhav milna kripa nahi hai ye punya hai. Bhagwan ki kripa maani jati hai andar ka chintan badalna... Bilkul aise hi rahi jaise reh rahe ho bilkul sannsarik ban kar raho, lekin andar ka chintan apka badal jaye, usme yash ki bhavna na reh jaye... Andar ka chintan ye rahna achaiye ki 'Prabhu bhot janm vyateet ho gaya ab mujhe aap chahiye'. (This prosperity is not merely grace — it is the result of virtue (punya). It is considered to be a movement toward the Divine. What truly matters is the transformation of your inner contemplation... Live just as you are living now, fully engaged in the world, but let your inner thought process change. Let there be no desire for recognition or fame within. Your inner contemplation should be: 'Lord, enough of all worldly experiences, now, I seek only You'). Maharaj ji gave spiritual teaching to the couple, as Anushka was visibly emotional.

The couple was previously spotted visiting several temples over the couple of years. In 2023, the couple visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Earlier, the duo took a spiritual journey to Neem Karoli Baba ashram, Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand.

On Monday, Kohli took to Instagram to draw curtains on his illustrious 14-year-long Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches, including a stellar 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

Virat's decision to retire from Tests came after it was reported that Kohli had communicated his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of next month's five-match Test series against England.

Virat, who made his Test debut in 2011, has been a cornerstone of India's red-ball resurgence over the past decade. His aggressive captaincy, prolific batting, and unmatched intensity have helped transform India into a formidable Test side both at home and abroad.

He hung up his spikes as the fourth-most successful Test captain with 40 wins overall, behind Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins).

Virat’s 30 Test centuries make him the fourth-most successful Indian batter, behind Sachin Tendulkar (51 hundreds), Rahul Dravid (36), and Sunil Gavaskar (34). Kohli also made seven Test double hundreds, the most ever by an Indian. He also has the most Test hundreds by an Indian captain, with Gavaskar (11 centuries) way behind his 20 tons.

The right-handed batter previously announced his retirement from the T20I format after India's T20 World Cup triumph last year. The 36-year-old will now only feature in ODIs for India.

