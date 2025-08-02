August 02, 2025 8:16 PM हिंदी

ABB India’s Q2 net profit falls 21 pc to Rs 352 crore

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) ABB India Limited on Saturday reported a 21 per cent drop in net profit for the quarter ended June (Q2 FY26), with earnings falling to Rs 352 crore from Rs 443 crore in the same period previous year (Q2 FY25).

The company’s, which follows a January-December financial year, revenue for the quarter rose 12.2 per cent to Rs 3,175 crore from Rs 2,831 crore a year ago, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, the company’s operating performance weakened, with EBITDA declining 23.7 per cent to Rs 414 crore from Rs 542 crore and margins shrinking to 13 per cent from 19.2 per cent.

Alongside the results, ABB India declared an interim dividend of Rs 9.77 per share, the company said in its regulatory filing.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, shares of ABB India closed 2.22 per cent lower at Rs 5,387.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), compared to a 0.72 per cent fall in the benchmark Sensex.

In the last five days, the shares were dropped by Rs 230 or 4.1 per cent, as per official data.

The stock has dropped 22.06 per cent so far this year and 30.66 per cent over the past 12 months.

ABB India, a subsidiary of the global ABB Limited, is a technology company that focuses on electrification and automation.

It serves sectors such as utilities, industry, transport, and infrastructure. The company has been operating in India for over a century and has multiple manufacturing locations, engineering centers, and global feeder factories in the country.

ABB combines its engineering expertise with digital solutions like ABB Ability to improve performance and efficiency.

The company emphasises sustainable solutions, efficient resource use, and continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

