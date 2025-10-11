Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan share ‘Dekho Chand Aya’ Karva Chauth moment

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma gave a peep into their Karva Chauth celebrations, which included a “Dekho Chand Aya” moment.

The couple took to Instagram and shared collaborative heartwarming pictures from Karva Chauth. The photographs showed Aayush and Arpita doing the Karva Chauth pooja.

The youngest sister of Bollywood star Salman Khan is seen dressed in a striped purple and gold traditional outfit, holding a decorated sieve and looking lovingly at Aayush, who stands opposite her in a white kurta.

For the caption, the two wrote the title of the song “Dekho Chand Aya” from the 2007 film “Saawariya” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

Aayush and Arpita got married in November 2014. They have a son, Ahil born in 2016 and a daughter, Ayat, who was born in 2019.

Aayush debuted in Bollywood in 2018 with the lead role in Salman Khan's production Loveyatri opposite newcomer Warina Hussain. In 2020, he and Saiee Manjrekar were seen in the music video Manjha by Vishal Mishra.

His breakthrough came in 2021 when he portrayed a gangster alongside Salman in Antim. He is next set to appear in the actioner Kwatha with Isabelle Kaif, a film delayed since 2019.

Aayush was last seen in “Ruslaan” an action film directed by Karan Lalit Butani. It stars Aayush Sharma, alongside Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade.

The film follows Ruslaan, the son of a terrorist, who is adopted by ATS officer Sameer Singh. Ruslaan, in order to clear his stigma of being a terrorist's son, joins RAW without Sameer's knowledge. Ruslaan's intense urge to do the right thing often leads him into complex and dangerous situations.

Talking about Salman, he is currently seen as the host of “Bigg Boss 19” and will next be seen in the film “The Battle Of Galwan”.

The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. This was the deadliest India–China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to avoid further conflict.

