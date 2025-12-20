Modi govt promotes natural farming in Bihar's Bhagalpur to help farmers become 'Aatmanirbhar'

Bhagalpur, Dec 21 (IANS) As the Narendra Modi-led Union government has launched several welfare schemes keeping the interests of middle and lower class farmers critical to the economy of the country, it is laying special attention to promote organic and natural farming in villages to boost farmers' income and help them become 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

A village in Bihar's Bhagalpur is no exception where organic farming is being promoted by the Union government by equipping farmers with requisite training and skills as well as financial assistance.

To promote organic and natural farming on the banks of river Ganga in Bhagalpur, financial assistance is also being given by the Narendra Modi government to the farmers in the district.

A local, who benefited from the government assistance, told IANS on Saturday and thanked the Narendra Modi government and praised its foresight in helping them become self-reliant.

He said that the Union government is helping him maintain the fertility of his land.

Another farmer Ved Vyas Chaudhary told IANS, "The Indian government is first focusing on organic farming and now on natural farming. In this regard, many farmers practicing natural farming are also being provided with per-acre assistance. Under this initiative, a campaign is underway in Bihar to promote organic farming, especially along river banks, and reduce the use of chemical fertilisers. Clusters have also been created in all the districts of Bihar."

He said, "The soil here is very fertile, so to preserve its fertility, organic and natural farming is being promoted by the Narendra Modi-led Union government on both sides of the river, the aim of which is to keep the fields away from harmful effects of chemical pesticides and fertilisers."

He also added, "I have selected seven blocks for natural farming, which have 10 clusters and each cluster comprises of about 125 farmers. Two Krishi Sakhis have also been appointed in each cluster; their job is to provide training to every farmer."

He said, "In the past, it was announced that along with natural farming, indigenous cows would also be promoted. If the work is done properly here, there is a lot of potential for natural farming. Many farmers like us can save the Ganga river from getting polluted by practising natural farming."

