August 27, 2026 12:13 PM हिंदी

Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid picked in India U-19 squad for series against Australia

Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid picked in India U-19 squad for series against Australia

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid, son of former captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, have been named in the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming three-match one-day series against Australia U-19.

The Junior Men’s Selection Committee, whose term is ending soon, announced the squads for the home assignment, comprising three 50-over matches in Rajkot on September 18, 21 and 23. This is followed by two red-ball multi-day fixtures to be played from September 27-30 in Rajkot and from October 5-8 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium ‘B’ Ground.

The 50-over side will be led by Uttarakhand batter Lakshya Raichandani, with Madhya Pradesh batter Yashbardhan Chauhan as his deputy. Chauhan will take over as captain for the red-ball leg, with Raichandani serving as his vice-captain.

While leg-spin all-rounder Aaryavir and wicketkeeper-batter Anvay secured places in the 15-member one-day unit, neither is in the squad selected for the two long-format games. Aaryavir is currently playing for West Delhi Lions in the 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL) and has played only two games so far.

Anvay, meanwhile, scored 101 runs in two 50-over games for India U19 on their July tour of Sri Lanka. On that tour, India U19 lost the 50-over series 2-1 but won the red-ball series 1-0. Apart from Aaryavir, Manal Chauhan and Chigurupati Venkata have been included in the 50-over games against Australia, with Sagar Virk, Anmoljeet Singh, and Ishan Sood omitted.

In the multi-day games squad, wicketkeeper-batter Abhipray Biswas (WK), Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Mohit Ulva, and Aryan Yadav are included, replacing wicketkeeper-batter Aryan Sandesh Sakpal, Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Kavya Paresh Patel, and Chigurupati Venkata.

India U19 squad for one-day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (captain), Yashbardhan Chauhan (vc), Rajat Baghel (wk), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wk), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, and Kavya Patel.

India U19 squad for multi-day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (captain), Lakshya Raichandani (vc), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (wk), Abhipray Biswas (wk), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, and Aryan Yadav.

--IANS

nr/vi

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