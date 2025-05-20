Aarti Ravi tells actor Ravi Mohan: The "light of your life” brought only darkness into ours!

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Refuting allegations levelled by her husband, actor Ravi Mohan, Aarti Ravi on Tuesday issued a fresh statement in which she said that the reason for their marriage breaking down was not something that happened between them but "someone outside".

In a three-page statement, which she began by saying that recent manipulations had left her no choice but to speak one last time, Aarti said, "The truth needs to be said - once and for all. Money, power, interference, or control-- none of these are why our marriage suffers. There is a third person in our marriage. What broke us wasn't something between us-it was someone outside. The "light of your life” brought only darkness into ours. That's the truth. This person was already in the picture-long before any divorce papers were filed. This isn't guesswork. I have proof."

In response to allegations of being called a controlling wife, Aarti said," If caring for my husband, protecting him from harmful habits and patterns that threatened the stability of our home- makes me controlling, so be it. Any loving wife would've done the same for their spouse's well being and health."

Aarti, among other things, also refuted the claim made by Ravi Mohan that he left home barefoot, stripped of his belongings and dignity. "The truth? He left in branded sneakers, fully clothed, with access to his wallet, and Range - along with every other possession he wished to take. He wasn't exiled. He exited- calmly, consciously, and with a plan," she alleged.

Stating if he had truly wanted to escape her "clutches," she said she only wished he had gone directly to his alleged estranged parents' home. "Instead, he knocked on a door that only caused more damage. Let us not confuse a rescue mission with a rendezvous disguised as righteousness," she said.

Stating that actor Ravi Mohan had seen their children four times in the last year-by his own choosing, Aarti Ravi claimed their phones were never blocked and that their hearts were simply broken-by absence, not enforcement.

"If he truly wanted a relationship, no bouncer would be strong enough to stop a father determined to love," she said, claiming that their children had made it clear that they felt safe seeing him only in familiar places-like their paternal grandparents' home or in their office.

"Being pressured to meet at his current residence-shared with someone who stole their peace—has only pushed them further away. Also their father has not sought visitation or custody to date- despite his claims of being kept away from the children," she said.

--IANS

mkr/