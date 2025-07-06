July 06, 2025 10:37 PM हिंदी

Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia & others pen special birthday wishes for Ranveer Singh as he turns 40

Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia & others pen special birthday wishes for Ranveer Singh as he turns 40

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh has kicked in his 40th birthday with a bang by revealing the powerful first look poster from his next, "Dhurandhar".

Wishing the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor on his special day, the fellow stars also praised Ranveer's exciting look from Aditya Dhar's directorial.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happiest Birthday @ranveersingh!! Your energy, your hardwork, your crazzyy talent and the love you keep speading has always inspired me!! Shine on rickstar! Dhurandhar looks (followed by two fire emojis) P.S. looking forward to working with you soon!"

Tiger Shroff added, “Keep smashing it like only you can. Happy day baller.”

Tamannaah Bhatia wished Ranveer with the following words, “Fireeee… Happy Birthday @ranveersingh,” while Huma Qureshi added, “Happy Bday you rockstar @ranveersingh !! Mind is blownnnnnn .....”

Rakul Preet Singh further penned a heartfelt message saying, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANVEER! WISHING YOU LOADS OF HAPPINESS AND GREAT TIMES AHEAD. KEEP SPREADING That Energy ALWAYS.” Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur hyped both the actor and the teaser, saying, “AND HE'S BACK! Happiest Birthday @ranveersingh” and added, “@adityadharfilms ABSOLUTELY WORTH THE WAIT!! WHAT A TEASER!”

Wishing him on his birthday and also for "Dhurandhar", Mouni Roy shared, “Happiest birthday fav, you manic manic human, this year shall wish you the bestest for Dhurandhar which I'm sure is gonna be a hyper-charged, spellbinding spectacle coz it has the most flamboyant rapturous showman. Love & light always."

Karan Johar shared a special poem for the birthday star that read, "Happy Birthday @ranveersingh...Buoyant spirit, blazing bright, A comet streaking through the night, In every step, a thunderous cheer, Ranveer walks, the world draws near."

The first look of "Dhurandhar" features Ranveer in an action-packed avatar with long hair and a beard. The poster features a background engulfed in flames and smoke.

Sharing the first look on social media, the 'Gully Boy' actor captioned the post, "An Inferno will rise...Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men...#Dhurandhar on 5th December 2025."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

2nd Test: India’s comeback after Headingley loss is a tribute to their character, says Shastri (Credit: BCCI)

2nd Test: India’s comeback after Headingley loss is a tribute to their character, says Shastri

'21st century software on 20th century typewriter': PM Modi blasts UNSC, global institutions for irrelevance; demands reform

'21st century software on 20th century typewriter...': PM Modi blasts UNSC, global institutions for irrelevance; demands reform

Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia & others pen special birthday wishes for Ranveer Singh as he turns 40

Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia & others pen special birthday wishes for Ranveer Singh as he turns 40

Imtiaz Ali celebrates his mother's 75th birthday in Pahalgam

Imtiaz Ali celebrates his mother's 75th birthday in Pahalgam

Two more die, death toll in Telangana pharma unit blast rises to 42

Two more die, death toll in Telangana pharma unit blast rises to 42 (Lead)

Sharad Kelkar on being the highest paid actor on Tum Se Tum Tak: ' I’ve earned my place'

Sharad Kelkar on being the highest paid actor on Tum Se Tum Tak: ' I’ve earned my place'

Brooke Shields says she has become more lenient with her daughters

Brooke Shields says she has become more lenient with her daughters

Army's 'Caravan Talkies' outreach campaign in NE showcases career prospects in Armed Forces

Army's 'Caravan Talkies' outreach campaign in NE showcases career prospects in Armed Forces

No party satisfied with current status of electoral rolls: CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid SIR controversy

No party satisfied with current status of electoral rolls: CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid SIR controversy

2nd Test: Akash and Washington pick crucial scalps as India inch closer to big victory (Credit: BCCI)

2nd Test: Akash and Washington pick crucial scalps as India inch closer to big victory