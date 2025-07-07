July 07, 2025 3:09 AM हिंदी

When Sanjay Dutt spoke about the friendship of Sunil Dutt and Kishore Kumar

When Sanjay Dutt spoke about the friendship of Sunil Dutt and Kishore Kumar

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen in ‘Housefull 5’, once shared an interesting story about his father, Sunil Dutt and Kishore Kumar.

A recently resurfaced video of Sanjay Dutt from the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ shows the actor walking down the memory lane, and spoke about the friendship of Sunil Dutt and Kishore Kumar during the filming of ‘Padosan’.

He said in the video, “There was such a deep friendship where they used to call each other Guru and Bhola. They started learning music as well. It just happened. They used to come to the set, everyone used to discuss the scene, it used to get shot. There used to be so much improvisation on the set. I mean, it was madness on the set”.

He further mentioned, “So, Dada came, he read the scene. He told my father to pack up. My father was like, ‘Pack up? Oh my God’. After packing up, Kishore left. He said, ‘We will meet tomorrow morning’. So, he went at night. He recorded the song at night. And the next morning, he came and said that these won't be dialogues now, this will be a song in the film”.

Earlier, Sanjay remembered his mother, legendary actress Nargis on her birth anniversary. He the actor took to his Instagram, and shared 2 throwback pictures of his mother. The first picture is a monochromatic portrait image of Nargis, the second picture features the actor’s father, the late actor and politician, Sunil Dutt, himself, and Nargis.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday maa, I miss you everyday and love you more”.

Nargis is widely regarded as one of the finest and greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema. She often portrayed sophisticated and independent women in a range of genres, from screwball comedy to literary drama. She was among the highest paid actresses of the 1950s and 1960s.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

When Sanjay Dutt spoke about the friendship of Sunil Dutt and Kishore Kumar

When Sanjay Dutt spoke about the friendship of Sunil Dutt and Kishore Kumar

The leaders of BRICS gather before the start of their summit in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, July 6

BRICS leaders condemn Pahalgam massacre; seek terrorists, their backers brought to justice (Ld)

Public support key to fighting forced religious conversion and demographic imbalance, says CM Dhami

Public support key to fighting forced religious conversion and demographic imbalance, says CM Dhami

Nick Jonas shares a glimpse of his summer in the city with the Jonas brothers and Priyanka

Nick Jonas shares a glimpse of his summer in the city with the Jonas brothers and Priyanka

BRICS leaders strongly condemn Pahalgam terror attack, reject 'double standards' in countering terrorism

BRICS leaders strongly condemn Pahalgam terror attack, reject 'double standards' in countering terrorism

2nd Test: India’s comeback after Headingley loss is a tribute to their character, says Shastri (Credit: BCCI)

2nd Test: India’s comeback after Headingley loss is a tribute to their character, says Shastri

'In this era of AI..' PM Modi uses tech metaphors to question unreformed global bodies

'In this era of AI..' PM Modi uses tech metaphors to question unreformed global bodies

'21st century software on 20th century typewriter': PM Modi blasts UNSC, global institutions for irrelevance; demands reform

'21st century software on 20th century typewriter...': PM Modi blasts UNSC, global institutions for irrelevance; demands reform

Tripura CM announces two awards in Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s name, renames Agartala Town Hall

Tripura CM announces two awards in Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s name, renames Agartala Town Hall

Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia & others pen special birthday wishes for Ranveer Singh as he turns 40

Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia & others pen special birthday wishes for Ranveer Singh as he turns 40