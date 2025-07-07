'In this era of AI..' PM Modi uses tech metaphors to question unreformed global bodies

July 07, 2025 12:57 AM हिंदी

Rio de Janeiro, July 6 (IANS) As India embarks on a massive artificial intelligence (AI) mission to transform millions of lives and empower businesses across the spectrum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that in the age of AI, it's unacceptable for global institutions to go eighty years without reforms.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the BRICS summit here, PM Modi said: "In the age of AI, where technology evolves every week, it's unacceptable for global institutions to go eighty years without reform. You can’t run 21st-century software on 20th-century typewriters!"

According to the Prime Minister, the expansion of BRICS and the inclusion of new partners reflect its ability to evolve with the times.

According to the Prime Minister, the expansion of BRICS and the inclusion of new partners reflect its ability to evolve with the times.

The country has embarked on its ambitious IndiaAI Mission. Central to the mission is the safe and trusted AI pillar, which underscores the commitment to ensuring safety, accountability, and ethical practices in AI development and deployment.

By promoting indigenous frameworks, robust governance tools, and self-assessment guidelines, the IndiaAI mission aims to empower innovators and democratise AI benefits across sectors, touching millions of lives.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that today the world needs a new multipolar and inclusive world order.

“This will have to start with comprehensive reforms in global institutions. These reforms should not be merely symbolic, but their real impact should also be visible. There must be changes in governance structures, voting rights, and leadership positions. The challenges faced by countries in the Global South must be given priority in policymaking,” PM Modi told the gathering, adding that India has always considered it a duty to rise above self-interest and work towards the interest of humanity.

