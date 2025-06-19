Aaradhya Patel reveals her 'Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil' character's superpower

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Child artist Aardhya Patel, who essays the character of Dil in the upcoming show ‘Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil’, is dropping hints about her character. On Thursday, a new promo of the show was unveiled, and it gives a glimpse of Dil innocently having a chat with a cat, where she shares her food with the cat while sharing her dreams of a happy family with it.

‘Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil’ follows the pursuit of Dil, who is a spirited young girl setting out on a journey to find her father, believing he is the only one who can bring her mother back and reunite their family.

Her world begins to shift when she crosses paths with Raghav Kumar, essayed beautifully by Saurabh Raj Jain, a rockstar who’s turned away from the world after a painful past.

Talking about her character, Aaradhya said, “I think Dil’s superpower is love. She doesn’t know the whole story, but she knows what her heart wants, and that’s what makes her so special. I love playing Dil in Swastik Productions’s ‘Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil’, because she’s a lot like me; she just wants everyone to be happy. Even when things don't go according to plan, giving up isn't an option. Dil believes love can fix things and believes in magic, but not the kind with wands, but the kind that comes from love. I am excited for the audience to watch this show and embark on Dil’s journey with her”.

Saurabh Raj Jain said, “I’m truly grateful to be part of ‘Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil’, a show that brings together the creative vision of Swastik Productions to tell a story that’s both powerful and showcases the strong bonds in any relationship. As an actor, it’s rare to find a role that challenges you emotionally and pushes you to give your best every single day. I believe this show will touch hearts and create a sentimental bond with audiences in very special ways. I am sure the audience will witness a rollercoaster of emotions wrapped in a rich, cinematic experience”.

Produced by Swastik Productions, ‘Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil’ is set to premiere on June 23, 2025 on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

--IANS

aa/