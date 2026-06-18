AAP leader Sanjay Singh seeks FIR over alleged Ram Mandir donation scam

New Delhi/Ayodhya, June 18 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday formally demanded that an FIR be registered against officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, alleging large-scale corruption and theft of donations meant for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a written complaint submitted to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station in Ayodhya, Singh urged authorities to initiate a thorough investigation into what he described as "serious irregularities involving both land transactions and temple donations".

According to Singh's letter, the allegations include the theft of silver and gold bricks donated by devotees, as well as questionable land deals in which plots were purchased at highly inflated prices.

He specifically named the Ayodhya temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and other trustees, accusing them of being complicit in financial mismanagement and corruption.

Singh claimed that certain land parcels, valued at around Rs 2.92 crore, were purchased by the Trust for as much as Rs 16.5 crore, raising suspicions of profiteering and misuse of funds.

He also alleged that the scale of irregularities could amount to nearly Rs 200 crore, citing instances of recovered money from individuals linked to the temple trust.

The complaint also referred to incidents of theft reported near temple premises, adding to the gravity of the situation.

The AAP MP said that such acts not only undermine the sanctity of the Ram Mandir project but also betray the faith of millions of devotees who contributed their hard-earned money for the temple's construction.

He demanded strict legal action against those responsible, insisting that transparency and accountability must be upheld in matters of public trust.

The allegations have sparked political tremors, with Singh's move expected to intensify scrutiny of the Trust's functioning.

While the temple trust has previously said that its financial system is transparent and subject to regular audits, Singh's demand for an FIR marks a significant escalation in the controversy.

The police are yet to confirm whether a case will be registered, but sources indicate that the matter is under close watch given its sensitive nature.

This development adds another layer to the ongoing debate over the management of donations and land acquisitions linked to the Ram temple.

--IANS

sktr/khz