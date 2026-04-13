Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal bid adieu to Asha Bhosle, Sudesh Bhosale, Shaan offer music tribute

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Several bigwigs of the entertainment industry turned up to bid farewell to the late singing legend Asha Bhosle on Monday.

The last rites of Asha Bhosle were held in Mumbai at the Shivaji Park, and prominent members of the music and the film industries, political and business arenas paid their respects. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, actor Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Vivek Oberoi, music composer Anu Malik, singers Anup Jalota, Sudesh Bhosale and Shaan, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, actress Padmini Kolhapure, were seen at the Shivaji Park during the last rites.

Shaan and Sudesh Bhosale sang Asha Bhosle’s iconic song ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar’, offering her a musical tribute.

Political leaders, who paid final respects to her included the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, and Uddhav Thackeray - the Member of Legislative Council Maharashtra, and the MNS supremo Raj Thackeray.

During the London gig of her Unstoppable World Tour, the National Award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal paid homage to the late legend by singing a couple of her timeless classics, including ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar’ and ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’.

The singing legend was given the guard of honour at her residence in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai earlier in the day. Her mortal remains travelled from her Lower Parel residence to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The mortal remains of the singing legend were draped in the tricolour, as she cremated with full state honours.

Veteran actress Helen paid her last respects to Asha Bhosle and offered her condolences to the family. Actress Poonam Dhillon, who paid her last respects to Asha Bhosle at her residence, broke down as she was seen offering her condolences to the family.

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle broke down while speaking to visitors at the legendary singer’s residence.

Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. The singer was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

--IANS

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