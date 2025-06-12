June 12, 2025 8:20 PM हिंदी

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, & Kajol offer condolences to the families of the Air India crash victims

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actor Aamir Khan offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the unfortunate Air India crash.

Mr Perfectionist's team took to their Instagram handle and wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts, and condolences are with the families of those affected."

The post further read, "We stand in solidarity with the individuals, communities, and responders impacted by this devastating event. Stay strong India."

Kareena Kapoor Khan penned on the photo-sharing app, "Absolutely gutted by the news of the Air India crash. Praying for everyone abroad. The passengers, crew, and their families. No words for the sorrow this brings."

Kajol shared on her X timeline, "My heart goes out to all those families who are affected by the Air India crash. Sending prayers and love your way."

Kartik Aaryan mentioned on his IG, "Shocked, Saddened and Devasted by the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Prayers and strength to each and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy!!"

Varun Dhawan added, "Prayers for all the families affected by this unfortunate incident. Heart breaking."

Taking to his X timeline, Suniel Shetty penned, "Shocked and Saddened beyond words!!! My thoughts and prayers with the affected families. Praying for strength for all."

Anupam Kher's post read, "Disbelief… Shock…… Helplessness….. Sadness.."

Adah Sharma expressed her grief through the following words, "Praying for strength and healing for the survivors of the plane crash and all the affected medical students. Prayers and heartfelt support to the grieving families."

Pulkit Samrat offered prayers for those who have lost their lives writing, "Heartbroken on hearing about the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad!! Praying for the lives affected and their families!!"

Abhishek Bachchan said, "Prayers", along with a folded hands emoji.

Many others from the film fraternity expressed their sorrow on the horrific crash of Air India Flight AI171 traveling from Ahmedabad to London, which crashed just after takeoff.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner had 242 people on board, with both passengers and crew.

