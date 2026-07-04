Aamir Khan calls Vir Hirani’s debut with 'Pritam and Pedro' an emotional day: He is like my son

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) As Rajkumar Hirani's OTT debut 'Pritam and Pedro' finally became available for streaming on JioHotstar, Bollywood star Aamir Khan showered praises on the debutant Vir Hirani and the entire team of the web series.

In a nostalgic note, Aamir expressed his pride for Vir, saying that it is an incredible experience for him to see the youngster step into the new phase of his life and turn into a talented and hardworking professional.

The 'Sitare Zameen Par' actor said, “Vir is like my son, so today is a very emotional and special day for me. I’ve seen him grow up over the years, and it’s incredibly fulfilling to watch him step into this new phase of his journey with 'Pritam and Pedro'. He’s always been a bright, thoughtful, and hardworking young man, and I’m so happy to see him making his debut."

Sending his wishes for Vir and the 'Pritam and Pedro' team, 'Mr Perfectionist' went on to add, "I have no doubt that this is just the beginning of many wonderful things to come. I wish Vir and the entire team of 'Pritam and Pedro' all the love and success. I hope audiences enjoy the series and shower it with the same warmth with which it has been made.”

Created, written, and produced by Rajkummar Hirani, 'Pritam and Pedro' marks his primary attempt at a long OTT format.

The son of the acclaimed director, Vir Hirani, has also made his acting debut with 'Pritam and Pedro'. He is seen essaying the role of a young hacker, Pritam Parker, on the show.

Made under the direction of Avinash Arun, the quirky cybercrime comedy-drama enjoys a talented ensemble cast with Vir Hirani, Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, Satyadeep Misra, and Shruti Marathe in the lead.

'Pritam and Pedro' premiered on JioHotstar on 3 July this year.

--IANS

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