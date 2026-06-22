Aamir Bashir opens up on ‘double whammy’ of his ‘Raakh’ character

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Aamir Bashir, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming show ‘Raakh’, has shared the singular line of thought that his character is built with.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Ramandeep Yadav, Prosit Roy, Anusha Nandkumar and Sandeep Sanket after the release of the show.

When asked about the brief given to him for this character, he said, “No, I don't think there was any specific instruction. These are things that you can't really prepare for. That includes Mona's (played by Sonali Bendre) reaction. So, other than really being, it's like a double whammy. The fact that we have lost our children. Now, the mother or my wife is reacting in a way, she is in pure denial. The question that my character asks is, ‘How do I handle this situation?’ So, it's a question of basically your world falling apart. In every sense of the word. So, that's basically what my character was going through. Like, ‘What do I turn to?’ Again, and that was the interesting part for me in this character is that somebody who comes with this kind of training and army man and this and has achieved this and has been a war veteran”.

‘Raakh’ is a gripping fictional investigative thriller set in the late 1970s. It traces a crime that sends shockwaves across the nation, and leads to a nationwide manhunt that explores the collision between crime and justice. The series is heavily inspired by the Ranga-Billa case of kidnapping and extortion of siblings eventually leading to their brutal murder. Aamir essays the role of a war veteran, and the father of the children, who are murdered.

He further mentioned, “His crumbling was the interesting part. He is supposed to do the opposite, actually. He is supposed to take control. He has been in command. He has commanded people in adverse conditions during wars. And, for him to be completely helpless simply because no amount of training can prepare you for something like this. So, that was my perception of the role”.

The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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