March 26, 2026 3:05 PM हिंदी

‘Aakhri Sawal’ starring Sanjay Dutt to release in cinemas on May 15

‘Aakhri Sawal’ starring Sanjay Dutt to release in cinemas on May 15

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘Aakhri Sawal’ starring Sanjay Dutt have locked its release date. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

The makers took to social media on Thursday, and shared a new impactful poster revealing the release date. They wrote in the caption, “The question India never stopped asking. Get ready to know the answer on 15th May only in cinemas”.

The film also stars Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury and Neetu Chandra. The film is helmed by the National Award–winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang.

Abhijeet made his directorial debut with the Marathi-language drama ‘Picasso’ in 2021. He won a Special Mention at the 67th National Film Awards. He has consistently delivered remarkable films in both Marathi and Hindi. Some of his works include ‘Deja Vu’, ‘Prem Pratha Dhumshan’, ‘Piccolo’, and the short film ‘Virtual Reality’.

‘Aakhri Sawal’ is set to bring to the audience a true story of the 100-year journey of one of India’s oldest unified organizations, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The audience will get to witness a pivotal meeting that altered the future of Bharat, transcending conventional historical narratives and going beyond what textbooks reveal.

It sheds light on the core philosophy of selfless service to the nation and promises to introduce audiences to truths that have remained unseen and unheard. The youth of India have many questions and a deep sense of intrigue about an organization that seems closed to most, as it does not believe in propagating itself or holding press conferences.

The film is presented by Nikhil Nanda and Dhanraj Nathwani, produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand.

--IANS

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